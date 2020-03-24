Bonfire Brewing Responds To COVID-19 With BonFamily Shirts

Eagle, Colo. — Bonfire Brewing announced a new t-shirt and support campaign for its employees in the wake of COVID-19 today. BonFamily t-shirts feature all 16 of Bonfire’s employees and all proceeds will directly benefit this small tight-knit team.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bonfire Brewing Company has refined its service for to-go only as of Monday, March 16th, effectively and instantly eliminating 70 percent of its business. While liquor stores remain accessible, Bonfire is encouraging local customers to consider growler and crowler fills through the tap room, in an effort to deplete kegs that have nowhere to go with bars and restaurants across the state shut down.

The team at Bonfire acted overnight to design their new BonFamily t-shirt in partnership with JB T-Shirts. “100 percent— every single penny— of revenue we generate from the sale of these will be used to offset the devastating drop in wages faced by our team, and nothing else. It won’t be nearly enough, but it’s something,” said Bonfire owners Andy and Amanda Jessen in a statement Wednesday. These shirts are available for purchase here, and will be at the tasting room next week.

Bonfire beers are available in canned 6-packs across Colorado at liquor and grocery stores. Packaged beers by Bonfire include Firestarter IPA, Kindler Pale Ale, WtFO Double IPA, and Brush Creek Blonde Ale. For now, Bonfire is forging ahead with its spring and summer seasonal beers, as they’re already fermenting. Perennial customer favorite Pink-I Raspberry IPA and newcomer La Tina Mexican Lager, will be packaged and distributed the week of April 6th.

Bonfire is taking action to best protect its staff and customers with additional cleaning and sanitization measures. In addition, in-person visits from the Bonfire sales team have been largely discontinued, and eligible employees are working remotely. The brewery website, bonfirebrewing.com, also has regular updates regarding the brewery’s response to COVID-19.

ABOUT BONFIRE BREWING

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity, and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.