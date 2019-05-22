Bonfire Brewing Launches Community Creator Series

EAGLE, Colo. — Bonfire Brewing graces Colorado with a spring surprise from the Vail Valley. Fueled by the inspiration of their community and power of a new automated labeler, the brewery began brewing, packaging and distributing a line of new limited-release beers as part of their new Community Creator Series last month.

Bonfire is kicking off the Community Creator series with the limited release of Après-Cot, an Apricot Blonde Ale previously a draft-only offering. Après-Cot is a delicate, smooth American blonde ale brewed with nugget hops, munich and white wheat malts, and real apricot purée to create a balanced and easy drinking beer perfect to throw back at the après of any activity.

Après-Cot is available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at Bonfire’s tasting room and select local accounts now, with limited statewide shipments by the end of May and through the summer.

Following the release of Après-Cot, Bonfire Brewing plans to continue the Community Creator series with the release of Pink-I Raspberry IPA, followed in the fall by GrapepHruit Kettle Sour IPA and the return of the Rope Drop Hazy IPA in 12 oz. for a limited time. More creations are certain to follow.

About Bonfire Brewing

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.

