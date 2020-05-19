Bonfire Brewing Continues Patio Expansion Project

EAGLE, Colo. — Bonfire Brewing broke even more ground on its continued patio expansion last week to increase seating and entertainment space for customers this summer. Bonfire is working closely with local partners to execute this project during uncertain times.

The new additions to Bonfire’s award-winning patio include fresh concrete complete with sleeves for removable fence posts, adding an additional 500 square feet of safe, level, and licensed outdoor space for customers to enjoy Bonfire beers. Not to mention this upgrade means there will always be a shady spot for refuge from the Colorado sun, no matter the time of day.

Bonfire has always been deeply ingrained in the Eagle community, and this expansion is no exception. The brewery’s landlord manned a Skid-Steer that he owns to help haul concrete and level dirt, and a local contractor offered Bonfire an exceptional price on concrete so they could execute the project as inexpensively as possible. The Town of Eagle might be on a spending freeze in response to COVID-19, however they waived the permit and review fees, and provided technical support to help facilitate the project.

“One of the primary motivations for launching this project is to open up more outdoor customer areas in anticipation of continued distancing requirements, if and when we are permitted to reopen for on-premise service,” says Bonfire Co-Owner Andy Jessen. “It was always part of the original vision for the patio expansion, and now seemed like the perfect time to go for it.”

Without bar hours to staff, Bonfire team members have been working on an array of projects to update the tasting room, this patio work included. While starting the demo work, the team uncovered a small piece of Eagle history— a portion of the original Town of Eagle sidewalk in pristine condition. It sits below the grade of the building pad, likely covered up in the 1960’s or 70’s.

The Bonfire crew also saved the hops in the planter boxes that have been growing on Second Street since the brewery’s first summer of business in 2011, and will replant them in an expanded urban hop farm at the tap room this growing season. They are also rebuilding the planter box for the signature pine tree growing in front of the brewery in downtown Eagle. The Bonfire team also has exciting plans for expanded bike parking, and fun ideas for the first round of furnishings in the new space— stay tuned on their social media channels for updates as the project continues.

For more information about Bonfire Brewing or its destination patio, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

