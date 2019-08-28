Bonfire Brewing Announces 3 Community Creator Series Releases

EAGLE, Colo. — Bonfire Brewing continues their newly introduced Community Creator Series with the planned releases of Gyptoberfest Märzen Lager, GrapepHruit Kettle Sour Grapefruit IPA, and Sugar Speed Caramel Milk Stout. The three beers follow the limited series release of Après-Berry Strawberry Blonde Ale and will be available first at the Bonfire taproom in downtown Eagle, followed by limited availability state-wide as mountain temperatures begin to drop.

Gyptoberfest is brewed annually to help support the town of Gypsum’s Oktoberfest and has become a local favorite. It’s a traditional Märzen Lager, brewed with German-style Augustiner yeast with a malt-forward profile.

GrapepHruit is an American IPA kettle-soured with lactobacillus. Generous amounts of Summit, Citra, and Simcoe hops seamlessly intertwine with the juicy Grapefruit puree added near the completion of fermentation.

Sugar Speed is a tasting room favorite originally brewed last fall in honor of the original Bonfire Brew Dog, Sugar. She had one speed, and it was the one that co-founder Andy Jessen walked her at. A little too fast for most, a bit too slow if you took her for a run, but always right there with him.

Sugar Speed is brewed with both caramel malts and roasted barley providing a smooth toffee flavor with a moderate amount of roast to balance the milk stout sweetness of the lactose (milk sugar) added to the boil. A kiss of caramel, vanilla and sea salt are added during secondary fermentation to lend a caramel sweetness on the palate with a slight salt aftertaste.

Fueled by the inspiration of their community and the power of an automated labeler, Bonfire began brewing, packaging and distributing a line of limited-release beers as part of their new Community Creator Series. The series began earlier this year with the releases of Après-Cot Apricot Blonde Ale, Pink-I Raspberry IPA, and Après-Berry Strawberry Blonde Ale.

Following Gyptoberfest, GrapepHruit, and Sugar Speed, Bonfire plans to continue the series with more interesting one-offs, local favorites and perhaps the resurrection of previously discontinued beers.

In addition to the Community Creator Series, Bonfire plans to release the very popular Rope Drop Hazy IPA for its second year with availability in cans and on draft throughout the fall and winter.

Look for Gyptoberfest, GrapepHruit, and Sugar Speed in 6 packs of 12 oz. cans at Bonfire’s tasting room and select local accounts soon, with limited statewide shipments throughout the Fall.

For more information about Bonfire Brewing or the Community Creator series, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Bonfire Brewing

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity, and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.