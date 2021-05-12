BON V!V And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launch Raspberry Dragonfruit Hard Seltzer

LOS ANGELES, CA – Introducing: BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit, a celebration of the bold and unexpected featuring a perfect balance of ripe raspberry flavor with delicate notes of exotic, juicy dragonfruit. Created in partnership with BON V!V and the brand’s Creative Advisor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the new Raspberry Dragonfruit seltzer is a premium and unique flavor combination just in time for seltzer’s favorite season, summer! Following limited releases in Los Angeles, San Diego and Salt Lake City, Raspberry Dragonfruit is now rolling out nationwide.

With zero grams of sugar and a light and refreshing taste, BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit comes dressed to impress in a new sleek can design wrapped in metallic pink and donned with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ signature – exclusive to the new flavor. Raspberry Dragonfruit is the latest addition to BON V!V’s Blends Variety Pack alongside fan-favorites Pear Elderflower, Clementine Hibiscus and Coconut Pineapple.

“I love fresh fruit flavors and am a self-proclaimed berry girl. Raspberry Dragonfruit is the perfect combination of everything I love in a seltzer. It’s light and refreshing with juicy flavors and I can’t wait to enjoy it all summer long,” says Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “When working with BON V!V on flavor selection, I loved learning about what goes into creating a new flavor, brainstorming and testing flavor options, designing the packaging and so much more. I’m so proud of what we were able to create together and I can’t wait for everyone to try the new Raspberry Dragonfruit flavor.”

Priyanka joined the BON V!V team as Creative Advisor in Summer 2020. Since then, she’s helped further the brand’s mission to celebrate bold women who are being their authentic selves. As the brand’s Creative Advisor, Priyanka has launched #TogetherWomenRise where the brand donated $100,000 to women and their businesses at the start of the pandemic, partnered with female-founded clothing brand Helena Quinn to create holiday gift boxes, and helped create the latest addition to the BON V!V family. The Raspberry Dragonfruit flavor is a nod to all of the strong, resilient and fierce women that have inspired the BON V!V brand.

“Our botanical and complex flavors are what consumers have come to love about BON V!V. When selecting our new flavor, we wanted to create a premium and unique combination that would be a great addition to our Blends Variety Pack as we gear up for summer,” says Kristina Punwani, Senior Marketing Director Beyond Beer. “Working with our creative advisor Priyanka Chopra Jonas over the past year has been an amazing experience and our Raspberry Dragonfruit flavor is a perfect example of our collaborative efforts.”

You can find BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit in the 12-Pack Blends Variety Pack.

About BON V!V

Originally SpikedSeltzer, BON V!V was the first to market hard seltzer brand that created the category in 2012. BON V!V is a premium hard seltzer that tastes great with 0g sugar, only 90 calories and is naturally gluten free. It is the perfect balance of flavor, refreshment and a sessionable 4.5% ABV. Enjoy Responsibly. © 2020 Boathouse Beverage Co., BON V!VTM Spiked Seltzer, IRC Beer (Ale in TX), Norwalk, CT 06854 & Baldwinsville, NY 13027

For More Information:

https://www.bonvivspikedseltzer.com/en/home.html