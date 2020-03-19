BOMANI Cold Buzz Announces Official Launch

LOS ANGELES — BOMANI Cold Buzz, the highly-anticipated alcohol-infused cold brew coffee, has officially hit shelves. Redefining the ready-to-drink beverage space with their one-of-a-kind cold brew coffee libation, BOMANI is formulated with naturally lower-calorie, zero carb, zero sugar, gluten-free alcohol and ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans. Not only is the new premium beverage only 110 calories with 5.7% ABV, but is also sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and Kosher.

The California-based brand stems from the vision of co-founders Sam Madani, Kai Drewry, and Amin Anjedani, (otherwise known as the ‘BOMANI Brothers’) who share a passion for building a company that challenges the status quo and forges a universal connection between consumers by marrying two widely loved beverage components: coffee and alcohol. “We realized early on there was a strong consumer demand for a beverage that combined high-quality, gluten-free alcohol and naturally occurring caffeine,” says Sam Madani, Co-Founder and CEO. “Frustrated that we were forced to pick between high-calorie espresso martinis or shots chased with synthetic energy drinks, we saw a gap in the market for a zero sugar, zero carb, delicious, convenient alternative – so we created BOMANI.”

From the start, the BOMANI Brothers and their team refused to budge on the quality that they envisioned in their creation. To achieve this best-in-class beverage, BOMANI works closely with the top flavorists, chemists, and supply chain experts in the world to create a smooth, balanced, and sessionable alcohol-infused cold brew coffee. “Having spent countless hours, taken multiple trips to various countries, and produced over thirty plus iterations,” says Amin Anjedani, Co-Founder and Chief of Product & Design, “we’ve perfected a beverage that consumers will want to enjoy and an authentic brand that they can be proud to support. I hope that with their first sip, people realize that we developed the coffee first, and chose the cleanest alcohol we could find to make sure that it wouldn’t ruin the integrity of the cold brew.”

To propel the brand’s growth, BOMANI welcomed the addition of Nick Gagliardi as the brand’s Corporate Strategy Director. Gagliardi joined the BOMANI team with the support of his company, Integrity Wellness Brands. An industry expert and veteran in the consumer products and alcohol space, Gagliardi’s prior experience includes holding leadership positions with notable brands such as Stella Artois, Monster Energy, Tecate, Dos Equis, and more. Immediately drawn to BOMANI’s alignment as a better-for-you lifestyle brand that speaks through the integrity of the nutrition label, Nick states that, “nothing is close to BOMANI in terms of the quality, the taste profile, and commitment to the nutrition label.” Together with their team, the BOMANI Brothers have been humbled by the love and support that BOMANI has received ahead of its launch, and could not be more excited to finally offer BOMANI on shelves.

BOMANI Cold Buzz is available for immediate purchase in Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and New York. In the next few weeks, BOMANI plans to roll out in additional select states including California, Colorado, and more, as well as in various key retailers nationwide over the coming months. The new beverage is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99/12 oz. can and $13.99/4-pack.

“We are extremely thankful for the success we’ve experienced at this early stage,” said Kai Drewry, Co-Founder & COO, “and we look forward to getting BOMANI to more states soon.” For more information, visit bomanicoldbuzz.com and follow along on social media @bomani.cold.buzz.

For More Information: bomanicoldbuzz.com/