Blue Norther Unveils New Event Space, Packaging and Formula

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin-based Blue Norther Hard Seltzer recently released a number of exciting new developments for their award-winning beverage and headquarters. This September, Blue Norther released a new formula with less sugar and fewer calories packed in a newly designed, brightly colored box. The hard seltzers are also now Kosher Certified, a rarity in the category.

Blue Norther will celebrate the opening of its tasting room and Headquarters in South Austin this November. Located in the heart of The Yard on St. Elmo, the warehouse offers plenty of room for Blue Norther fans to gather, listen to live music (schedule will be posted on Blue Norther’s social media pages) and, enjoy ice cold “Blues.” The warehouse exudes Blue Norther’s rustic, yet modern Texan flair and is available for private functions large and small.

“Even though our products have won national awards and countless praise for the taste, we wanted to squeeze out even more goodness with fewer calories,” said Austin M. Pittman, CMO of Blue Norther. “We’re always looking for ways to grow and improve, so we’re excited for folks to try the new blend in its new packaging, and invite all to join us at our new HQ.”

The headquarters and event space, located at 440 E St. Elmo Rd. Unit C-1, is tentatively set to open with a grand opening event on November 5, 2021. Blue Norther is currently available in Texas at retailers in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

About Blue Norther

Founded in 2019, Blue Norther was developed by a native Texan, father-son team to deliver a superior tasting beverage made with high-quality ingredients. Named for the fast-moving cold front also called a Texas Norther, the all-natural seltzer is made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create bold flavors inspired by Texas fruits. The award-winning product is available at retailers throughout Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth, including HEB, Total Wine, Whole Foods, and Spec’s. It is also available online through GoPuff and other delivery services.

Blue Norther was awarded three medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) at the 21st annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was one of seven entrants to receive multiple medals in the hard seltzer category.

Blue Norther is an independent brewer owned and operated by Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman.

For More Information:

https://drinkbluenorther.com