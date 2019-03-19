Block 15 to Release Illuminated Belgian Tripel in Bottles

CORVALLIS, Ore. — This week, Block 15 Brewing Company released Illuminated, the spring entry in their seasonal Abbey Series. This Belgian-style Tripel Ale will be available bottled and on tap from March through May—with distribution to bottle shops, beer bars and specialty markets around Oregon and parts of Washington. Bottle conditioned in the Belgian tradition, Illuminated is designed to be enjoyed both freshly bottled and cellared.

About Illuminated

Brewed with an array of imported Belgian grains, Illuminated is a complex sipper, balancing refined malt notes with a classic Belgian yeast profile. In traditional Belgian fashion, our tripel leads out with rich, sweet flavors, but finishes surprisingly crisp and effervescent on the palate.

Grains: Pilsen, 2-row, Aromatic, Carafoam

Hops: Magnum, UK Golding, Hallertauer Mittelfrüh

Yeast: Trappist High Gravity

ABV: 9 percent

FG: 1.007

Illuminated is available in 500mL bottles, featuring artwork from artist Patricia Smith.

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, traditionally brewed abbey beers, barrel-aged rarities and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in 2008, and brewer-owned from day one.