Block 15 Distribution Adds ForeLand Beer to Their Family

Corvallis, OR — Beginning in late November, Block 15 Distribution will begin delivering newly-established, ForeLand Beer, to bottle shops and markets throughout Oregon, with Washington following shortly thereafter.

ForeLand Beer, located in historic downtown McMinnville, Oregon will primarily focus on Lagers, Hop-Forward Beers, and Mixed Culture beers. Three “Mainstay Beers” in Landform Pils, Shape Creation IPA, and Form Follows IPA, along with up to 12 different rotational lagers and bi-monthly releases of Hop Forward Beers will be offered throughout the year.

Lagers will be a mix of traditional and modern approaches with the foundation of the company always yielding to its pilsner. Hop-Forward Beers will lean West Coast (read: clear, dry, and balanced) with nods to specific regions that have been influenced by travels and beers enjoyed there and showcase specific hop selection and blending. The mixed culture program will be an ever evolving bottle conditioned based program that utilizes the bounty of their location in Yamhill County, specifically with the integration of wine grapes and wine making techniques.

“When planning the brewery, we looked at other breweries throughout the country who we admired from quality, artisanship, and how they operate from a business perspective. It was unanimous that Block 15 was one of those breweries. Block 15 Distribution has taken those same qualities and translated it into the way they run their distribution business. They support a very familial, curated book whose brands complement each other.” said Sean Burke, Co-Owner and Director of Brewery Operations. “Our favorite and most refreshing aspect is they think like a brewery first and then how they’d want a distributor to work accordingly. We’re so excited to partner and launch the brand with them.”

“ForeLand fits perfectly into our vision of the Block 15 Distribution family, a premium brand crafted by innovative creators.” said Block 15 founder Nick Arzner. “I have known Sean for years as a thoughtful and creative brewer that continually adds to the conversation of unique and high-quality craft beer. Sean is not only a profound artisan, but also fantastic individual that is a pleasure to work and share a beer with! I look forward to our partnership as we distribute ForeLand Beer’s first-rate offerings throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

ForeLand Beer joins de Garde Brewing and Bespoken Coffee Roasters in the Block 15 Distribution portfolio that focuses on providing like-minded artisans access to the same network, with the goal of offering the finest goods to accounts and customers throughout the Pacific NW.

For more information on Block 15 Distribution, visit: block15.com/distribution-company

About Block 15 Distribution

From the team behind from Block 15 Brewing Company, Block 15 Distribution’s mission is to supply the Pacific NW with unique artisan goods—thoughtfully produced by like-minded companies using practices that emphasize artistic expression, quality, employee welfare, and sustainability—delivered in an efficient, professional, and enthusiastic manner.

About ForeLand Beer

ForeLand Beer is a small-scale production brewery focused on thoughtful, process-oriented beers that draw inspiration by the natural environment and surroundings of their home in the Pacific Northwest. Creatively led and owned by Sean Burke, widely held in acclaim from his time leading The Commons Brewery and Von Ebert – Glendoveer Brewery, ForeLand Beer’s focus is on traditionally brewed lagers featuring high-quality malts, hop-forward beers that accentuate varietal profiles, and building a curated library of mixed culture beers that utilize the local bounty of the Willamette Valley.