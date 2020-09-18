Block 15 Brewing Releases Joy Pale Ale in Cans for Year-Round Distribution

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Starting in September, Block 15 Brewing Company will release their fourth year-round canned offering, Joy Pale Ale. Distribution to bottle shops and markets will deliver Joy throughout the Pacific Northwest via Block 15 Distribution.

“A fantastic evolution of our hop-forward program, Joy fits perfectly into our lineup as a progressive pale ale” said Block 15 founder Nick Arzner. “Balancing water chemistry and late hopping with soft malt and expressive yeast has rounded Joy into a beer that is vibrant and full of character. This pale is truly unique and very approachable, coming in at 5.6% ABV.”

About Joy Pale Ale

Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your joy!

Tasting Notes: Soft, Tropical, Floral, Orchard Citrus Fruit

Hops: Mosaic, Cashmere, Azacca, Citra, Talus

Grains: 2-Row, Oat Malt, Flaked Oats, Flaked Barley

Yeast: Juicy

Abv: 5.6%

Availability: Year-Round / OR & WA

Format: Can, Draft

Can Volume: 16oz

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, barrel-aged rarities, and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in 2008, and brewer-owned from day one.