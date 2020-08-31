Block 15 Brewing Adds Distribution in Arizona

CORVALLIS, Ore. –– Block 15 Brewing, an Oregon-based brewery, is thrilled to announce the arrival of select beers to the Southwest. Beginning in September, freshly canned Sticky Hands IPA will be available statewide in cans at participating Arizona retailers.

In partnership with Direct.Beer, Block 15 is delivering their award winning Hop Experience Ale, cold-shipped the day after packaging at maximum freshness to an exciting, new market.

“Direct.Beer’s enthusiasm for delivering fresh beer is making the improbable possible by offering Sticky Hands to select Arizona accounts. Their practices match perfectly to our strict requirements of delivering freshness at speed.” said Block 15 founder Nick Arzner.  “I’m excited to be able to offer Arizona a taste of the fresh NW hop abundance through cold shipping directly after packaging. In less than 10 days from tank, cold tallboys of Sticky Hands will be delivered from our brewery to your hands. It gives our fans the special opportunity to experience Sticky Hands in its optimal state.”

“Earlier this year, we launched Block 15 Distribution with the goal of offering delicious and ridiculously fresh beer throughout the Pacific Northwest. Working with Direct.Beer, we’ve found a partner that will do the same for a region outside of our Block 15 Distribution footprint. I am incredibly stoked to get Sticky Hands, The Hop Experience Ale, flowing to our friends in Arizona just days after canning here in Oregon!” said Blake Myers, Distribution Sales Rep.

Producing artisan craft beer for 12 years, Block 15 continues to push the boundaries of innovation, experimentation and experiences. Using the freshest, finest ingredients, Block 15 creates a range of beers that continue to excite craft beer enthusiasts throughout the Pacific Northwest, and now in Arizona!

About Sticky Hands

Meet Sticky Hands, a NW cult favorite and Gold Medal Winner of the 2020 Oregon Beer Awards (Imperial IPA category). Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. The result is an aromatic blast of citrus, tropical fruit, and dank herb that transitions into resinous hop flavor and a delightfully balanced finish.

Grains: Best Ale, 2-row, Pale Wheat, Carafoam
Yeast: Select Brewer’s Yeast
ABV: 8.1%
Can Volume: 1 Pint / 16 FL OZ

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, barrel-aged rarities, and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in 2008, and brewer-owned from day one.

