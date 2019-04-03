Blake’s Hard Cider to Release Rainbow Seeker

ARMADA, Mich. – It is a sure sign of summer when Blake’s Hard Cider releases its ‘Kinder Cider’ summer edition, which will hit shelves on April 1. Rainbow Seeker, the tropical-inspired craft hard cider combines a blend of Michigan-grown apples infused with pineapple and a hint of sage. As part of the company’s ‘Kinder Cider’ philanthropic product line series, Blake’s Hard Cider has partnered in its Equal Rights Offering Kinder Cider Campaign with the LGBT National Help Center, which offers support and resources to individuals regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, and has committed to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of Rainbow Seeker to the non-profit organization.

The fun, refreshing hard cider will be available through late summer and sold in 12 oz. 6-pack cans in 17 states through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution and at most major grocery chains such as Meijer and Kroger (MSRP $10.99-$11.99). Rainbow Seeker was introduced in 2018 as the first in Blake’s Hard Cider’s ‘Kinder Cider’ series, three rotating limited-edition hard ciders that support and raise awareness on social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values. Since the Kinder Cider series launched last year, the charitable initiative has raised close to $30,000 for its partner causes.

“Supporting and giving back to the community is central to our family and our business, which is why we created the ‘Kinder Cider’ series and are proud to re-release Rainbow Seeker this summer,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. “When we learned of the vital work by the LGBT National Help Center, we knew we wanted to lend our help to further their mission.”

Rainbow Seeker (5.5 percent ABV) took the market by storm last year with its bold and colorful packaging and light and tropical flavor profile. In addition to its Kinder Cider series, Blake’s Hard Cider offers more than 15 selections of year-round, seasonal, limited release and signature varieties.

Blake’s Hard Ciders are all made from a proprietary five apple blend of 100 percent Michigan apples grown, harvested, pressed and fermented on the Blake’s 800-acre apple orchard in Armada, Michigan. Blake’s Hard Cider’s contain over nine apples per can and have nearly half the sugar, calories and carbs of national leading cider brands. For more information on Rainbow Seeker or any of Blake’s Hard Cider beverages, visit www.blakeshardcider.com.

About The LGBT National Help Center

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) National Help Center, founded in 1996, is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that provides vital peer-support, community connections and resource information to people with questions regarding sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Utilizing a diverse group of LGBT volunteers, we operate three national hotlines, the LGBT National Hotline, the LGBT National Youth Talkline and the LGBT National Senior Hotline as well as private, volunteer one-to-one online chat, that helps both youth and adults with coming-out issues, safer-sex information, school bullying, family concerns, relationship problems and a lot more. For more information, visit www.glbthotline.org.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Company

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on an 800-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 70-year farming roots. By growing, pressing and fermenting our own apples on our farm we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.