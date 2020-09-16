Blake’s Hard Cider to Release Fido Kinder Cider, Pledges $5,000 to Pets for Patriots

ARMADA, Mich.— Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces it will continue it’s “be kind mission” with the return of the beloved cider, Fido, with a $5,000 donation to Pets for Patriots, a national non-profit organization that uplifts the lives of military veterans and saves the lives of the most overlooked shelter dogs and cats.

Latin for “I am faithful”, Fido is a fall semi-sweet cider featuring Michigan Chinook and Cascade hops, Blake’s apples, homegrown raspberries, and grapefruit peel. With a 6.8% ABV, it is offered in a 12oz/6-pack and can be found at most chains and independent retailers. Fido is part of BHC’s Kinder Cider Series made up of innovative cider profiles, supporting non-profit organizations that share the BHC company values. Find Fido near you: https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

“We honor and celebrate our military and veteran’s service to our country,” said Andrew Blake, BHC owner and founder. “Blake’s Farm was founded by my grandfather, Gerald Blake, in 1946 after returning home from service in WWII. As a family, we are proud to employ many veterans throughout the company. The response to Fido has been incredible and we are proud to be able to bring it back for its third year.”

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery. Grown, brewed and packaged entirely on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, MI, BHC was founded on the value of its almost 75-year farming history. For more information on BHC, how to find Fido, order online or donate to Pets for Patriots visit www.blakeshardcider.com

Pets for Patriots gives the gifts of fidelity, joy and love to veterans and pets through companion animal adoption. The nonprofit has made it possible for more than 3,000 veteran-pet adoptions, disbursed over $623,000 in post-adoption and hardship support, and covered more than $64,000 in medical care for veterans’ pets. Pets for Patriots partners with U.S. shelter and veterinary networks, military and veteran organizations, and the public to value and honor the lives of the most vulnerable and heroic among us. For more information, visit www.petsforpatriots.org.