Blake’s Hard Cider Releases Two Limited Edition Winter Ciders

ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, is re-releasing two of its wintertime hard ciders, Saint Cheri and Berry Cranders, just in time for holiday celebrations and gatherings. Both are available now for a limited time while supplies last.

Saint Cheri, a bourbon barrel Michigan cherry semi-sweet cider, returns for its third and final year as part of BHC’s Kinder Cider philanthropic initiative, a series of three rotating specialty hard ciders that support and raise awareness on social and environmental issues. Through the sales of Saint Cheri, BHC has raised almost $20,000 over the past two years to benefit Detroit-based nonprofit Empowerment Plan (EP), with the goal of increasing the amount donated to $30,000 total this year.

The organization’s mission includes an intensive two-year employment model focused on providing job readiness training and support services to their workforce. The organization also produces durable, weather resistant sleeping bag coats for those experiencing homelessness, of which 55,000 have been distributed around the globe.

“The work EP does is incredibly meaningful, their mission goes beyond direct assistance to the homeless, they also put resources behind ensuring their employees are able to break the cycle of homelessness and never return to the streets,” said Andrew Blake, BHC founder and President. “The Blake family has always been dedicated to supporting those in need, and we are honored to partner with the Empowerment Plan which is dedicated to making a difference in such a unique way.”

Also returning for a limited time this winter season is Berry Cranders, a festive cider that combines the tartness of cranberries, the sweetness of fresh apples and finishes with a hint of spicy ginger, reminiscent of a Moscow mule.

“Berry Cranders is drinkable any time of the year, but there’s something about cranberry sippers around the holidays that just make everything a celebration,” said Chelsea Iadipaolo, BHC marketing director. “Berry’s best attribute is how enjoyable it is on its own, or its versatility as part of a cocktail, all of the flavor complexity is right there in the can, just add vodka if you wish.”

Both Saint Cheri and Berry Cranders (6.5% ABV) are sold in 12-ounce six-pack cans and available now on store shelves across BHC’s 20-state footprint.

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Blake’s Hard Cider’s success and growth has been driven by creating adventurous flavor profiles such as Mango Habanero, Triple Berry, and Caramel Apple. Its line-up has expanded further to include the industry’s first 100 calorie Lite Ciders and its rotating #KinderCider Series to support and raise awareness for social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values.

For More Information:

https://www.blakeshardcider.com