Blake’s Hard Cider Adds New Flavors

ARMADA, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, introduces a refresh to the Blake’s Lite Cider line adding new flavors Mimosa, Strawberry-Kiwi and Melon to complement the popular Apple flavor. The innovative line of low-calorie Lite Ciders was the first of its kind in the cider industry and made a big impact in the craft market last year, quickly becoming a fan-favorite and one of BHC’s most popular sellers.

The Blake’s Lite Ciders are a variety of hard ciders and each flavor features 5% ABV, four carbs, 100 calories and one gram of sugar. The lite ciders will be available for purchase in June. Find our Lite Cider near you: https://www.blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder/

The team at BHC was hard at work pushing boundaries to bring fresh ideas to the second edition of Blake’s Lite Cider and is proud of the three new flavors. Lite Melon’s flavor profile features sweet notes of honeydew melon and dessert apples. Strawberry-Kiwi is a well-balanced recipe with a hint of strawberry sweetness, finishing off with mild kiwi tartness. Mimosa is a dry, sparkling sipper with champagne bubbles and citrus orange notes.

Like Blake’s full line of hard ciders, BHC Lite Ciders are all-natural and gluten-free made from a five-apple blend of fresh-pressed Michigan apples grown and harvested on Blake’s orchard with no artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

“Last year was our first year in this category and sales exceeded expectations. Blake’s fans appreciated an alternative to hard seltzer and a lower calorie offering. Our team created some unique recipes for this generation of Lite Cider,” said Andrew Blake, owner of BHC. “In these unusual times, people appreciate authenticity. We are surrounded by fresh fruit here at the farm and it’s grown, created and packaged at our orchard.”

Blake’s Lite Ciders are offered in a four-flavor variety 12-pack and Apple and Mimosa are available in 6-packs. The ciders are sold throughout the company’s 15 state footprint through Blake’s Hard Cider distribution partners and at most major independent stores and grocery chains.

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more information.

For More Information

blakeshardcider.com/litecider/

