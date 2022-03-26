Blackberry Farm Brewery Expands Maryville Taproom

Blackberry Farm Brewery (BFB) is expanding their Maryville Taproom offerings with the addition of food service, a new in-house kitchen facility and extended operating hours with full food service beginning on April 6, 2022.

With the goal of offering an enjoyable meal that celebrates the destination’s fun atmosphere and role as a hub for the community, it was important to the Brewery team that the food be authentic and unique to the Taproom experience.

“Delicious food and beverage have always been at the heart of what we do,” said Roy Milner, BFB’s Managing Partner. “It feels completely natural to be adding a menu, and we’re excited to finally bring this next phase of the Taproom to life. We hope that everyone that stops by continues to recognize the Taproom as a space for true community and connection – not to mention great beer!”

As a guest of the Taproom himself, Blackberry Farm’s Trevor Iaconis, Executive Sous Chef at The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm®, knew just the types of comforting and delicious dishes that guests would enjoy. The Taproom menu will feature snacks, burgers, salads and sandwiches including Sweet Tea Brined Chicken Tenders and a team favorite Brewery Burger that pair well with the variety of beers created by the Blackberry brewers. In addition to adding the kitchen, the Taproom is expanding its hours. Beginning Wednesday, March 16, the Taproom will be open Wednesdays-Fridays, 2-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, and Sunday 1-8pm with on tap offerings leading up to the Taproom’s kitchen opening on April 6.

“The Brewery team thrives on sharing their creations with our guests, and we are excited for new opportunities to serve the enthusiastic craft beer community in our area,” said Blackberry Executive Vice President Nick DiBartolomeo. “Expanding our hours and offering a delicious and crave-able menu is a testament to the hard work of the BFB team and the incredible support from local regulars and passing visitors alike.”

The menu will be available during regular Taproom hours starting April 6, 2022. The Blackberry Farm Brewery Taproom is located at 106 Everett Avenue, Maryville, TN, 37804. Photos can be viewed here and for more information, please visit www.blackberryfarmbrewery.com.

About Blackberry Farm Brewery

Founded in 2012, Blackberry Farm Brewery (BFB) is an award-winning beer producer located in East Tennessee. Inspired by the rich brewing traditions of the Old World, characterized by thoughtfully sourced quality ingredients and unhurried processes, while reflecting the unique changing seasons and culinary heritage of the South, Blackberry Farm Brewery beers are crafted to be enjoyed at the table – paired with good food, friendship and conversation.