Black Yeti Beverage Introduces its Bourban and Cola RTD, Grisly’s Cosmic Black

LOS ANGELES, California – New upstart ready-to-drink cocktail maker Black Yeti Beverage has introduced the first in their upcoming trio of epicurean flavors: Grisly’s Cosmic Black.

Released in late summer, Grisly’s Cosmic Black has already won accolades: the beverage received gold medal awards in Wine Country Network’s Canned Challenge in both the taste and packaging and design categories.

Created from a rich craft cola perspective with tasting notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, toasted marshmallow and just a little heat, Grisly’s Cosmic Black combines real aged bourbon with gourmet cola in a zero-sugar-added beverage.

The beverage is the pandemic brainchild of former Billboard-charting rock star Samantha Franklin, who once joined the Vans Warped Tour with her band The Holograms, and partner Eric Trueheart, a former writer on the cult-classic animated series Invader Zim. The couple’s love of classic rock-n-roll poster art is evident in the colorful package design, featuring Cosmic Eddie, The Space Yeti — the brand’s mascot.

“Hard seltzers may be having a moment, but we’re offering no-added-sugar alternative that offers a full, award-winning flavor experience,” Franklin said. “We think the world is ready for the Yeti!”

Grisly’s Cosmic Black is currently on store shelves, including select Total Wine locations, and later this month, the Raley’s chain. Online purchasing is also available.

Black Yeti plans to follow the release of Cosmic Black with Cosmic Bliss, a clear cola with a lighter flavor profile, in Spring 2022, followed by Cosmic Blood, a blood-orange-based bourbon and cola in Summer 2022.

For More Information:

https://blackyetibeverage.com