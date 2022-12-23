Bivouac Ciderworks Releases Draft-favorite Savoy English Pub Apple Cider in 16oz Cans in Tribute to the British Cider-Drinking Tradition

SAN DIEGO — Indulge your inner Anglophile with San Diego cider pioneer Bivouac Ciderworks’ first-ever can release of the popular Savoy English pub apple cider in 16oz cans. The pub-style cider, one of the cidery’s very first and most-loved draft releases, honors the British cider-drinking tradition. Bivouac Co-founder and CEO Lara Worm’s formative years were spent studying and spending time with her English family “across the pond” and it’s where she first discovered an affinity for cider. Savoy, a drier version of the classic drink you’ll find in every neighborhood pub in London, incorporates high-quality British cider apples sourced directly from small farms in the United Kingdom. Find Savoy in single 16oz cans at retailers throughout Southern California and Arizona, including Total Wine & More, Bottlecraft, and the cidery’s San Diego taproom in North Park. Plus, on draft at exclusive accounts in San Diego,Los Angeles, Orange County and Arizona.

The fresh package release was inspired by the Bivouac Ciderworks team’s recent UK pilgrimage to visit the farms where Bivouac’s cider apples are grown and to learn technique and tradition from English cidermakers. Bivouac’s signature blend of apple juice features Dabinett apples, a traditional English bittersweet cider apple variety that originates from Somerset, England and is widely regarded as the finest cider apple in the world. The fruit has a perfect balance of acid and tannins producing the complex flavors and mouthfeel Bivouac is known for.Bivouac’s apple juice is sourced from apples grown on Stocks Farm, a woman-led 200-year-old hop and apple farm in Western England. Bivouac is proud to partner with small producers that align with the cidery’s values and mission to build community, respect the environment, and bring great tasting cider to a wider audience. The newest addition to Bivouac’s lineup is best enjoyed with a hearty meal and dry humour.

Savoy English pub apple cider

Stats: 6% ABV

Tasting notes: Classic cider flavor with fruity apple aroma, complex mouthfeel, and dry finish

Availability: Bivouac North Park taproom and retailers in Los Angeles, Orange County, SanDiego and Arizona (check ‘where to find’ tab on website www.bivouaccider.com)

Packaging: 16 oz. single cans and 4-packs; on draft in pints, growlers, and kegs

Voted San Diego’s “Best Cider” by San Diego Magazine in 2022, Bivouac’s handcrafted cider isavailable throughout Southern California and Arizona, with plans for further West Coast andSouthwest expansion.

To learn more about the brand, visit www.bivouaccider.com or @bivouaccider on Instagram.

About Bivouac Ciderworks:

Bivouac Ciderworks (defined as a temporary camp without tents or cover, used especially by mountaineers) is a women-powered San Diego cider pioneer. Established in 2017, the urban cidery puts a uniquely West Coast spin on cider, pairing classic cider flavors with unexpected adjuncts, including lavender & small-batch honey, black lava sea salt, and tajin. Hand crafted using high-quality ingredients, including natural fruit ingredients and flavors from California, thePacific Northwest, and the UK, Bivouac cider is made with less sugar and naturally gluten-free.The cidery highlights and champions adventurous, kind, exciting people doing cool stuff:outdoor action sports, taking on physical challenges, breaking records and barriers, defying stereotypes and exceeding expectations. Bivouac’s heart is in encouraging people to get outside and embrace their adventure, cultivating a collaborative community, and supporting partners dedicated to charitable and sustainability initiatives.