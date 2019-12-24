Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Partners with Miami Marlins to Craft Marlins Park Brew Hall

The Miami Marlins and Biscayne Bay Brewing Company are teaming up to brew the next ballpark enhancement at Marlins Park, the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall. As part of a five-year partnership, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company will entitle the new 3000-square-foot space located in the atrium area near sections 15–16 on the Promenade Level. The partnership will craft a signature Miami Marlins beer that will be available at the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall as well as retail locations at Marlins Park and throughout South Florida.

Consistent with the Miami Marlins’ commitment to invest in the fan experience, the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall will feature a bar and social seating, with a performance space and a large video wall. The new space provides a unique social experience for fans attending Marlins games as well as non-baseball events. Fans can enjoy a stellar lineup of great beers and delicious bites, with food available for purchase.

“Baseball is THE social sport, and the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall is the next enhancement in our lineup of unique and impactful programming at the ballpark as our organization continues its commitment to invest in the fan experience,” said Miami Marlins CRO Adam Jones. “This partnership with a marquee local brewing company will give our fans a great social option at Marlins Park that will be a popular meeting space pre and postgame. We also love that this partnership enables our brand to be present throughout the market and in fans’ hands all around South Florida.”

The Biscayne Bay Brew Hall will be open on game days, and will also be available for group activities throughout the year. With a large garage door wall, the brew hall can also serve as an open-air space, perfect for the beautiful Miami nights.

“We are thrilled the Marlins chose Biscayne Bay Brewing, a locally owned and independent craft brewery, to enhance their fan experience. Having a platform like Marlins Park to introduce Miamians to quality and locally made beer is an incredible opportunity. It clearly demonstrates the Marlins’ commitment to this community and we could not be more excited about the future of the team,” said Jose Mallea, President of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company.

The Biscayne Bay Brew Hall is the latest addition to Marlins Park that promotes social engagement among fans. With an eye on enhancing the fan experience and with consideration of fan feedback, the Marlins added two social spaces prior to the 2019 season — AutoNation Alley and The Social: Estrella Jalisco. Reaffirming the club’s investment in the cost of the fan experience, the Marlins also added local food partners and created the $3o5 Menu, which provides value options for fans, such as a $3 hot dog or $5 beer.