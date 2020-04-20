Big Storm Increases Hand Sanitizer Production to 1,000 Gallons a Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. – To help meet the skyrocketing need for hand sanitizer due to the spread of coronavirus, Big Storm Brewing Co. is boosting production of liquid sanitizer spray to 1,000 gallons per day. The company is already operating 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, but has been able to increase its production by adding more processing tanks.

“Increasing production allows us to continue supplying law enforcement agencies, medical offices, government agencies, construction companies and other essential businesses that have reached out to us,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “But we also hope to soon begin selling to the public at all three of our taprooms.”

Big Storm, which plans to add an additional 9,000-gallon tank for production, has been making hand sanitizer since receiving federal approval to manufacture ethanol earlier this month.

Those in need of hand sanitizer can contact Big Storm atinfo@bigstormbrewery.com.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime puree. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond. To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.