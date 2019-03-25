Big Storm Brewing Launches Coffee Company

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Known for its award-winning craft beers, Florida-based Big Storm Brewing is introducing another brew… coffee, with the introduction of Big Storm Coffee Company. As the name suggests, Big Storm Coffee Company will offer a variety of freshly roasted coffees as well as espresso-based drinks including cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos.

“We take great pride in roasting our own coffee beans and we apply the same attention to quality, taste and customer satisfaction that have become the hallmark of our other brews,” said L.J. Govoni, owner of Big Storm Brewing.

To celebrate the launch of Big Storm Coffee, the company is throwing a Shufflin’ Into the Market party at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club on Sunday March 31st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The party is free and open to the public and will feature a DJ, shuffleboard tournament, food and of course samples of Big Storm Coffee Co’s brews. Those include Big Storm Coffee’s Original Cold Brew, available in sleek new 16 oz. coffee cans, Nitro Cold Brew featuring the finest 100% Arabica beans and Havana Coffee Porter made with craft-roasted beans.

“Big Storm Coffee Co. uses cutting-edge low-pressure technology, creating a superiorly clean, vivid and aromatic coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and roasted right here in Tampa Bay by Big Storm’s in-house roaster Chris Ramsey, our cold brew provides you with all the natural energy you need to weather any storm,” added Govoni

Big Storm Coffee will initially be sold at Big Storm Brewing’s three Florida taprooms (Cape Coral, Clearwater and Odessa). The company plans to sell the coffee in additional Tampa Bay locations.

Whole bean craft-roasted coffee will also be available in all Big Storm taprooms for $9.95 for a 12-ounce bag.

COFFEE FAST FACTS: Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day which totals 146 billion cups annually, making the U.S. the leading consumer of coffee in the world. The average U.S. worker spends $20 a week on coffee which totals $1,100 annually.