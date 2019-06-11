Big Lake Brewing Releases Camper and Lake King IPAs

HOLLAND, Mich. – Michigan summers are defined by outdoor adventuring, days spent in the woods or trips to the “Big Lake.” Big Lake Brewing, one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in Michigan, just announced two new IPAs for the summer months that capture the flavor of Michigan summertime activities—Lake King, an American IPA, and Camper, a New England IPA.

In a reference to reeling in that prized King Salmon on the Great Lakes, Lake King is an American IPA brewed with Columbus hops, which presents a clean, bright lemony flavor. Featuring a King Salmon on the label, Lake King is the perfect complement to take out on the boat during a fishing trip on Lake Michigan, or on one of Michigan’s many inland lakes.

Camping culture is the defining character of Michigan’s summer and autumn months. Whether you’re camping in a tent, trailer, RV, cabin or just under the stars, Big Lake celebrates getting out into nature with Camper, a bold, New England IPA. With its blast of citrus-forward hops and a hazy color, Camper is the perfect beer for summers around the campfire at our beautiful campgrounds throughout the state.

“We take our inspirations from Michigan’s amazing natural resources and outdoor activities, and combine what makes them great, with the beers we like to drink,” said Travis Prueter, co-founder of Big Lake Brewing. “We love the pride and the connection our customers feel when they drink a beer named after a favorite activity or place in our beautiful state.”

Big Lake recently announced a 50 percent brewing expansion with two new 30-barrel fermenters and a new britetank, increasing the brewery’s overall output to 5,000 barrels per year. Since opening in 2013, Big Lake has grown more than 400 percent, and recently landed on the Brewers Association list of fastest-growing independent and craft breweries in the United States, one of only two Michigan breweries on the list.

Lake King and Camper are now in distribution across the entire state, in retail stores through Imperial Beverage, and on draft in bars and restaurants.

About Big Lake Brewing

Big Lake Brewing is a craft brewery located on 7th St. in downtown Holland, Mich. The taproom has more than 15 taps, always full of handcrafted beer in a variety of styles, made by a passionate team of brewers who love to experiment. The brewery also offers a full hand-crafted lunch and dinner menu in the taproom, focusing on pizzas, sandwiches, salads and more, all made from scratch with the same care and love as their beer. More at biglakebrewing.com.