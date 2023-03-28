Big Country Unveils Brand Refresh and Launches Organic Beer Line

AUSTIN, Texas— Big Country Organic Brewing Co. is growing with the launch of three new beers slated for 2023. The first to hit shelves is TexMex Lager, a bright, refreshing Mexican style lager made with organic ingredients. Beginning in April you will be able to find TexMex Lager in 6-packs of 12oz cans at your local retailer, and on draft in restaurants and bars throughout Texas.

Following the launch of TexMex Lager, the journey to highlight beer styles from across our great big country will continue with the release of a West Coast style IPA and Hazy New England style IPA. Both certified Organic IPAs will be available in July.

Big Country may be known for their Organic Hard Seltzer, but the team has been producing high quality, crushable beers since the inception of the company. The release of these beers into the market is bringing Big Country’s dedication to organic production to the craft beer community so everyone can enjoy what was previously only available to visitors of the Austin brewery.

Bill Gillies, Founder and CEO of Big Country explains, “We love craft beer just as much as we love the craft seltzer we introduced in 2021. We have an outstanding and very capable brew team, we have a certified organic production facility, and we have a dedication to making world class organic beverages for adults. There are a lot of great craft beers in the market, but there aren’t enough of them meeting the high standards to qualify as organic. We want to change that.”

A launch party at Big Country Organic Brewing Co. will take place on Friday, April 6th 4-8pm with live music, new food truck menu items, giveaways and more! Big Country will be a main sponsor at the inaugural Wild West Brew Fest Pflugerville on Saturday, April 7th from 3-9pm, and will be sampling the TexMex Lager along with several limited release brews.

Big Country Organic Brewing Co. beer and hard seltzer is currently available for purchase and shipment in 32 states via their online store (valid ID required, 21+ only). Big Country is distributed statewide in Texas through Ben E. Keith Beverages, and launching statewide April 2023 in Colorado through Colorado Craft Distributors. Big Country can be found in major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, HEB, and Total Wine & More.

About Country Organic Brewing Co.

Big Country Organic Brewing Co. is the currently the only operating certified Organic brewery in Texas. Big Country prides themselves in becoming pioneers in the organic movement in the alcohol industry and carries three of the most distinctive and well-respected certifications in the food & beverage industry — USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Fair Trade Certified. They first entered the craft beverage market with Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer in the spring of 2021 becoming the first and only Fair Trade Certified libation of its kind in the US.

Their Fair Trade commitment means that every can puts fair wages directly into the hands that harvested its ingredients. It also ensures farmers work in safe conditions, protect the environment, build sustainable livelihoods, and earn additional money to empower and uplift their communities. Big Country fair trade purchases have sent over $91k to the farmers since they started!

