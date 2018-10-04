Big Boss Brewing Releases Harvest Time Pumpkin Ale

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big Boss Brewing company is pleased to announce their first ever canned beer offering. Available starting this week, Harvest Time pumpkin ale will be available in 16 ounce cans.

“We are leading the way for future canning projects here by focusing on the brewery’s most in demand seasonal beer. Harvest Time Pumpkin Ale will help us pave the way for cans of Big Boss Lager and our IPA series going forward” explains director of marketing David Rogers.

For over a decade, Harvest Time spiced pumpkin ale has been one of the company’s most in-demand offerings and has received praise year after year as a go to fall staple. Harvest Time is a classic interpretation of a fall classic featuring a balance of spice, pumpkin meat and hearty malt backbone.

About Big Boss Brewing

Founded in 2006 by Geoff Lamb the company quickly carved a name for itself with classic world beer styles and has used that base to create a barrel aging beer program, India Pale Ale one off series and has expanded the taproom space to accommodate the burgeoning beer savvy population in North Carolina.