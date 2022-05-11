Beyond Beer Brand House Wings & Arrow Launches Mucho Aloha Hard Lemonade

New Offering Boasts 8% ABV, Disrupting the Fastest-Growing Category of the Ready-to-Drink Market

SAN DIEGO – Wings & Arrow, LLC, the parent company of a rapidly growing portfolio beyond beer alcoholic beverage brands, today announced the launch of Mucho Aloha Hard Lemonade. The all-natural hard lemonade beverage boasts 8% ABV, becoming one of very few independently-owned malt beverage brands in the fastest-growing ready-to-drink (“RTD”) market category to offer industry-leading alcohol content.

“Hard lemonade is a segment that’s been dominated by two corporate brands for years,” said Wings & Arrow founder Josh Landan. “We’re excited to enter into the long standing category as an independent brewer delivering a high ABV beverage with clean ingredients and premium flavors, which are missing on most store shelves. This strategic move aligns with our history of disruption in the alcohol beverage industry and commitment to offering a diversity of locally brewed, beyond beer choices.”

Mucho Aloha is in an extremely small class of what is considered “high-alcohol” beyond beer beverages. With an alcohol content of 8% in a 12-ounce can, it has a significantly higher ABV than the industry standard of 4.5% to 5.5% in a slimmer can than 16-ounce competitors.

The San Diego-brewed malt beverage will be sold in a 12-can variety pack featuring four flavors made with real fruit puree, including Original Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, and Pineapple Lemonade. Mucho Aloha will retail at $18.99-$19.99 and be available at several prominent retailers across California, such as Target and Ralphs, and a large assortment of independent stores throughout Southern California. The independent hard lemonade will be distributed by Stone Distributing Company, Pacific Beverage Company, and Hensley Beverage Company.

Mucho Aloha’s can art and packaging gives a nod to Hawaiian based co-owners Mason Ho, Coco Ho, Monyca Eleogram, Alana Blanchard, Jack Freestone, Ross Williams, and Alana Spencer with the depiction of a small pigeon representative of Hawaiian Pidgin. One of three official languages of Hawaii, Pidgin is developed from a combination of

Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Portuguese, Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, Korean, and English languages.

“A blend of inspiration drawn from the Aloha spirit, southern Baja vibes, and our California roots, this new drink is a celebration of the regions where many Wings & Arrow’s co-owners work, play and call home,” said Landan.

The debut of Mucho Aloha marks Wings & Arrow’s third beyond beer brand in its portfolio, alongside Ashland Hard Seltzer and Villager Spirits canned cocktails. Wings & Arrow will debut a fourth alcoholic beverage brand in the summer of 2022 that will compete in a new segment of the beyond beer market.

Please visit www.muchoaloha.com for more information, or contact Ally Losness at alosness@wingsandarrowllc.com

About Wings & Arrow, LLC

Founded in 2021, Wings & Arrow, LLC is a brand house delivering premium, all-natural seltzer and canned cocktail beverage brands for the thoughtful and active lifestyle drinker across California and the Western United States. It sells a portfolio of leading alcohol brands such as Ashland Hard Seltzer, Villager Spirits, and Mucho Aloha Hard Lemonade. Wings & Arrow is jointly owned by craft brewing and beverage entrepreneur Josh Landan and a collective of artists, athletes, actors, and influencers who utilize their craft to influence Wings & Arrow brands’ clean ingredients and honest recipes, novel flavors, and signature aesthetics.