BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 1: Meet The Players

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

It’s time to reveal the players for BevNET’s inaugural Cocktail Showdown, a pitch competition that will feature 10 of the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails.

The competition will be hosted virtually and broadcast via a free livestream on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, and also available to view on BevNET’s social platforms, reaching thousands of food industry retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands watching online.

The Cocktail Showdown will be broadcast on August 12 from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET. The winning brand will be announced at 5:30 PM ET. The victor will then join the competition host, Ray Latif, the editor and producer of BevNET’s Taste Radio podcast, for a live interview.

Let’s meet the players.

Cocktail Showdown 1 contestants:

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown will offer participants and livestream viewers valuable insights into what it takes to build and scale a successful cocktail brand. The judges will respond to both pitch and product, which they will have sampled prior to the competition. Following the pitches, the judges will deliberate and choose a winner.

Cocktail Showdown Judges:

 

  • Heidi Dillon Otto, Managing Director, Distill Ventures- North America
  • Molly Horn, Manager of Cocktail Strategy, Total Wine & More
  • Tony Abou-Ganim, Owner, The Modern Mixologist

The champion will take home an engraved trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. Questions about the Cocktail Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

Set a reminder to tune in on Aug. 12 at 3:30 PM ET.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown 08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More