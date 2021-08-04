BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 1: Meet The Players

It’s time to reveal the players for BevNET’s inaugural Cocktail Showdown, a pitch competition that will feature 10 of the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails.

The competition will be hosted virtually and broadcast via a free livestream on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, and also available to view on BevNET’s social platforms, reaching thousands of food industry retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands watching online.

The Cocktail Showdown will be broadcast on August 12 from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET. The winning brand will be announced at 5:30 PM ET. The victor will then join the competition host, Ray Latif, the editor and producer of BevNET’s Taste Radio podcast, for a live interview.

Let’s meet the players.

Cocktail Showdown 1 contestants:

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown will offer participants and livestream viewers valuable insights into what it takes to build and scale a successful cocktail brand. The judges will respond to both pitch and product, which they will have sampled prior to the competition. Following the pitches, the judges will deliberate and choose a winner.

Cocktail Showdown Judges:

Heidi Dillon Otto, Managing Director, Distill Ventures- North America

Molly Horn, Manager of Cocktail Strategy, Total Wine & More

Tony Abou-Ganim, Owner, The Modern Mixologist

The champion will take home an engraved trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. Questions about the Cocktail Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

Set a reminder to tune in on Aug. 12 at 3:30 PM ET.