Bent Water Brewing Releases Endless Rays White Ale

LYNN, Mass. — Bent Water Brewing Co. is releasing a new beer: Endless Rays, a white ale brewed to celebrate summer.

Endless Rays pours cloudy and has notes of orange zest and a touch of honey, with an approachable ABV of 4.5%. The beer is a new addition to the Bent Water family of beers.

“This is our take on a white ale, and we wanted to offer something unique to the style, and refreshing to beer-drinkers in the coming months,” said Adam Denny Golab, Head Brewer, Bent Water. “We’ve spent years honing our craft in order to produce consistent, quality batches of our favorite flagship beers. While consistency is always the name of the game, we’re constantly innovating and looking to brew new styles. Endless Rays was a great opportunity for us to use that experience to brew a popular style we haven’t previously offered.”

Endless Rays goes beyond innovation for Bent Water Brewing. The beer is intended to become part of the brewery’s year-round portfolio, to emphasize their range and posit the idea that the enjoyment of some seasonal beers extends well past the few months they are often brewed to commemorate.

“It will definitely be a great summer beer: low ABV, light and citrusy, and with a very memorable flavor profile,” said Denny Golab. “But the goal is for this beer to be enjoyed year-round, especially in New England when you can so often use a reminder of summer. Many people like to shift to dark beers when the weather gets cold. Sometimes you actually want to crack open a lighter beer and picture yourself poolside. That’s largely what this beer is all about: evoking endless summer in a can.”

Endless Rays will be available for curbside pick-up and in limited distribution starting on Thursday, June 4th. Check for updates on curbside pick-up and beer releases on social media: @bentwaterbrewing on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/bwaterbrewing/ on Facebook and @bentwaterbrewco on Twitter.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on diverse, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by four Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and features rotating taproom exclusives. For more information, please visit bentwaterbrewing.com/