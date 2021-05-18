Bent Water Brewing Company Releases Collaboration Beer with Channel Marker Brewing

LYNN, Mass. – Bent Water Brewing Company released High Water Mark, a new collaboration beer with Beverly based Channel Marker Brewing. This will be the second time the two North Shore-based breweries have collaborated, and the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Water Mark is a New England style IPA brewed with a selection of less widely-known hops: Michigan Copper and Emerald Spire, from Great Lakes Hops in Michigan. The result is a mix of earthy and tropical flavors like sweet berry, stone fruit, orange, and cannabis.

“We’re really excited to be working with our fellow North Shore friends at Channel Marker again,” said Adam Denny Golab, head brewer, Bent Water Brewing. “Channel Marker makes some really great beers and we get along really well with their team. Even though we’re only a few towns apart, we haven’t been able to safely get together and brew a collaboration beer since 2019, and we definitely had some fun with it.”

Just up the coast from Bent Water, Channel Marker was named as one of USA Today’s 2020 top 10 best new breweries. Consistently focused on quality, Bent Water has received national recognition in the form of top beer ratings from the highly respected beer reviewers at Craft Beer & Brewing and Wine Enthusiast. Thunder Funk (a West Coast style IPA), Sluice Juice (a New England IPA), Equivalent Exchange (a New England Double IPA), Premium Lager (a Pre-Prohibition style lager) and Jolene (an American porter) all received ‘Excellent’ or Superb’ ratings in blind taste tests.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

For More Information:
http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/

