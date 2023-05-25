Bent Water Brewing Company Introduces Chill, an American Light Lager

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced a new beer that’s been in the works for over a year: Chill, a 4.2% ABV American Light Lager.

With the introduction of Chill, Bent Water continues the evolution of its lager program, showing that in addition to its proven ability to craft award-winning IPAs, it can also produce a strong and varied lineup of lagers.

The brewery’s first lager with year-round availability, the pre-prohibition style Premium Lager, showcased Bent Water’s ability to make a highly-rated lager. It was followed by Festbier, a lager that quickly developed a strong following and has become an annual fall favorite for many. Joining them have been a regular rotation of popular small-batch draft offerings available only in the Bent Water taproom, including a Helles, Pilsner, black lager, and several variations of light lagers used to refine the recipe for what ultimately became Chill.

“The process of coming up with Chill, from the recipe to the name to the label, was something I enjoyed,” said Aaron Reames, Co-founder and President of Bent Water Brewing Company. “We are a team of passionate individuals in everything we do, whether it’s at work or at play, and we wanted to craft a beer for those occasions. We hit the mark with Chill. It’s a sessionable beer perfect for days spent actively outdoors or calm nights taking it easy at home.”

The idea to brew a light lager came to Bent Water after they saw a need for an easy-drinking beer that could be enjoyed after a day of hard work, whether in the office, on the trails, on the water, or in the brewhouse. Light lagers, known for their crisp flavor, light body, and low ABV, were the team’s choice for a beer to cap off a session of hard work.

Chill is now available in the Bent Water taproom and in Bent Water’s distribution markets.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/