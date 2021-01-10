Bent Water Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Rhode Island

LYNN, Mass. — Bent Water Brewing Company is celebrating the new year with a big announcement: they will soon be distributing to Rhode Island.

The Lynn, Massachusetts based brewery is currently available in the states of Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. Rhode Island will become the fifth state to sell Bent Water beer, and the third new state to carry Bent Water’s beers in the last six months.

“Making our beers readily available for consumers has always been one of the top priorities of the brewery,” said Aaron Reames, Co-founder and President, Bent Water Brewing. “Given our location in Massachusetts and proximity to Rhode Island, we felt it was overdue to make our beers easily accessible to our neighbors in the Ocean State.”

Bent Water Brewing will be distributed in Rhode Island by McLaughlin & Moran, a third-generation family owned and operated company with relationships throughout the state.

Bent Water will enter the Ocean State with their three most popular flagship beers: Sluice Juice, a New England IPA; Thunder Funk, a West Coast-style IPA; and Double Thunder Funk, a West Coast-style DIPA that is referred to as the ‘big sibling’ of Thunder Funk.

Sluice Juice and Thunder Funk were recently awarded rankings of 94 and 95 respectively from noted beer & spirits publication, Wine Enthusiast, which categorizes both beers as Superb.

“New England is considered the birthplace of the Hazy IPA, and each state has their own claim to that title,” continued Reames. “We know Rhode Island has some top tier IPA-makers like Tilted Barn, Proclamation Ales, and Long Live Beerworks. We’re excited to see how people think we stack up!”

For more information about Bent Water Brewing, follow them on social media: @bentwaterbrewing on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/bwaterbrewing/ on Facebook and @bentwaterbrewco on Twitter.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/

About McLaughlin & Moran

Located in Cranston, RI, McLaughlin & Moran, Inc. prides itself in marketing, warehousing and delivering a world class portfolio of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the entire state of Rhode Island. Founded in 1936 by first cousins John J. McLaughlin and John E. Moran, they are now a third-generation Rhode Island family business committed to providing great products and service to their customers. The owners of the company also take great pride in being a responsible and generous corporate citizen as evidenced by McLaughlin & Moran’s support of scores of charitable organizations.