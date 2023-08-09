Bent Water Brewing Company Announces the Return of Supercharger

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced the anticipated return of one its most popular beers: Supercharger, a New England IPA featuring one of the brewery’s most iconic labels and stories.

The name Supercharger is a nod to the first American jet engine, which was developed at General Electric in 1941 in Lynn, and was codenamed I-A Supercharger. The beer was first developed in 2021 as a way to offer customers something new and exciting during a time of Covid-era monotony and uncertainty, as well as to pay tribute to one of Lynn’s many claims to fame.

Even the label, which features the iconic Bent Water blue gorilla chomping a cigar while riding the back of a jet, pays tribute to one of the original test pilots, a known prankster who would occasionally don a gorilla mask during flights – much to the bemusement of his fellow pilots.

“Supercharger is one of our most exciting beers in every category,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and President, Bent Water Brewing. “It truly fires on all cylinders: it tells a great story by bringing attention to one of the most important innovations to come from our hometown of Lynn, with fantastic liquid in a can that’s adorned by one of our favorite labels.”

Supercharger was created with high expectations: both due to the thoughtful development process and due to Bent Water’s reputation for making world class IPAs. Two of the brewery’s flagships – Sluice Juice New England IPA and Thunder Funk IPA – were awarded rankings of 94 and 95 respectively from noted beer & spirits publication, Wine Enthusiast, which categorized both beers as Superb. But Supercharger exceeded expectations, scoring a 96 from Craft Beer & Brewing, and making it the highest rated beer from Bent Water in a blind expert tasting.

The beer itself is a New England IPA brewed with Simcoe, Amarillo, Azacca, and Columbus hops. The aroma is bright citrus and tropical fruits, floral undertones, and a touch of pine. The beer is smooth and filled with tropical fruit flavors, a full mouthfeel and a touch of bitterness to balance the slight malt sweetness.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/