Bent Water Brewing Company Announces Partnership with The New England Mountain Bike Association

LYNN, Massachusetts – Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, has announced a formal partnership with the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA).

The partnership is unique for both NEMBA and Bent Water. While NEMBA works with numerous sponsors and supporters throughout New England to support its mission, this is the first formal regional partnership that isn’t oriented around a single event. For Bent Water, it’s the first large-scale partnership with a regional outdoor active lifestyle organization, building on smaller activation partnerships the brewery has executed with local fitness and sports brands in the past.

As part of the agreement between the two organizations, Bent Water Brewing will be named the official Event Presenting Sponsor. This means that Bent Water will be the sponsor at all of the major events produced by NEMBA Regional, including:

NEMBAfest: the largest annual NEMBA event, drawing thousands of mountain bikers and enthusiasts.

Mountain Bike Adventure Series (MBAS): MBAS is made up of dozens of rides spanning nearly all of New England, from Maine to Connecticut.

Elevate: an inclusive, supportive event to bring together women, including trans, intersex, gender-fluid and nonbinary who love to ride.

Leadership Summit: a gathering of chapter leaders from across the region to network, community build, and plan the future of NEMBA.

Trail School: a trail design and instruction course that interweaves love of riding and land stewardship.

“We’re really proud to be able to substantially play a part in assisting NEMBA’s mission,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and President of Bent Water Brewing. “Mountain biking ties a lot of members of our team together outside of work, including myself. Over the past few years we’ve organized team rides, sponsored events, and grown more connected to the mountain biking community as a whole. This partnership fits our desire to forge strong community relationships and help NEMBA deliver great experiences.”

NEMBA has been supporting the New England mountain biking community since 1987. Its mission is to promote responsible mountain biking and to protect and preserve New England trails and open spaces. NEMBA leads thousands of recreational rides for its members to connect and ride together. NEMBA has 33 chapters and more than 8000 members, with its Greater Boston chapter being one of the largest chapters. With help from partners like Bent Water Brewing Company, NEMBA looks forward to continued growth.

“We’re so excited to partner with Bent Water Brewing Company,” stated Nicole Freedman, executive director of NEMBA. “We’re incredibly grateful for the sponsors, members, donors and volunteers that help us keep New England beautiful by supporting sustainable access to mountain biking and the preservation of our favorite open spaces. We are especially looking forward to collaborating with Bent Water along a shared mission to promote healthy, active, outdoor lifestyles. They’re in it for the long haul, and so are we.”

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

About NEMBA

NEMBA is a recreational trails advocacy organization with 33 chapters throughout New England and over 8,000 members. Its mission is to promote the best that mountain biking has to offer, steward the trail systems where they recreate and preserve open space.

NEMBA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and leads nearly a thousand mountain bike rides a season, puts on various skills clinics and trail building schools, and advocates for mountain biking and recreational trails.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com