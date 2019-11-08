Bent Shovel Brewing Establishes Temporary Home for Beer Garden

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Bent Shovel Brewing, which was recently forced to close its patio and tasting room due to the traffic impact on its rural neighborhood, has found a new temporary beer garden with a stunning view.

The owners of Bent Shovel Brewing have leased the beer garden at the Viewpoint Restaurant and Lounge, located just seven minutes from the brewery at 20189 S Springwater Rd. in Estacada. Bent Shovel owners Rick and Shelly Strauss plan to operate it as the Bent Shovel Brewing Beer Garden seasonally through the winter and spring while they continue their search for a permanent long-term home.

“We’d like to thank the kind folks at the Viewpoint for stepping up and helping us out as one small business to another,” said Rick Strauss. “We have really missed our customers these past two week and can’t wait to see everyone gather around the bonfire for a pint.”

The Bent Shovel Brewing Beer Garden will be open beginning Nov. 8 on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The area features tented tables, a bonfire, and Bent Shovel beer, all served under a canopy of fir trees. Food will be available from the Viewpoint restaurant next door. The beer garden is family-friendly and leashed-dog friendly as well.

Bent Shovel Brewing, located at 21678 S Latourette Rd. in Oregon City, remains fully operational, handcrafting a range of beer styles on a 10-barrel system in a retrofitted red barn located along the Clackamas River. For more information, visit BentShovelBrewing.com and engage with the brewery on social media at @bentshovelbrewing.

http://www.bentshovelbrewing.com/wordpress/