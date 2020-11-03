Ben E. Keith to Distribute Viva Brewery Throughout 49 South Texas Counties

Dallas, TEXAS — Ben E. Keith Beverages is pleased to announce their partnership with one of San Antonio’s newest craft beer developers, Viva Brewery. The San Antonio brewing company and Ben E. Keith will distribute Viva in forty-nine South Texas counties by the year’s end.

Viva’s co-founders, Michael Johnson and Bobby Jones started brewing beer in Johnson’s garage in 2017 with the mission of producing high-quality, yet approachable craft beer for celebrations big and small. With so much demand in San Antonio, selling more than 300,000 cans and 800 kegs since launch, the opportunity and need to expand was a top priority for Johnson and Jones. The partnership will ensure a comprehensive distribution of Viva Brewery’s four core beer flavor profiles; Amarillo Blonde Ale, Americana Lager, Battle of Hops IPA, and Ale Niño Hazy IPA to the South Texas area.

“We believe customer service is the foundation of a great relationship and chose Ben E. Keith based upon their distinguished reputation and operational excellence,” said Michael Johnson, co-founder of Viva Brewery. “We are thrilled to be partnered with the largest beer distributor in Texas.”

“We feel fortunate Bobby, Michael and the Viva team chose to partner with us. It’s a natural fit. Outside of brewing exceptional beer, they are great people. We are excited to expand the reach of their first-class portfolio to more San Antonians,” shared Kevin Nettleton, General Manager of Ben E. Keith’s Specialty Division.

Viva six-packs can now be found in over 100 stores in the following counties Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hays, Hidalgo, Kendall, Kerr, Llano, Medina, Nueces, Travis, Uvalde, and Webb. Each flavor has been carefully brewed and has its unique flavor and taste inspired by San Antonio and the South-Central Texas region.

For more information and to learn where to find Viva beers nearest to you, visit www.viva.beer.

About Ben E. Keith Beverages:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1933. Today, Ben E. Keith Company’s Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distributions Centers, the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes domestic, import, craft beers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com. Follow us on www.facebook.com/benekeith.

About Viva Brewery:

Viva Brewery was created in its co-founders’ garage in San Antonio, Texas and has been brewing beer for celebrations big and small. The flavor and inspiration of Viva beer comes from its beloved hometown of the Alamo City with its four core beers Amarillo Ale, Americana Lager, Ale Niño, and Battle of Hops. Viva Brewery’s San Antonio Brewery and Taproom will open in 2021 inviting all to come and “¡Celebramos Juntos!”

For more information about Viva beer, visit www.viva.beer or follow them on Instagram @VIVA_Brewery for #VivaVibes and #VIVAFridays.