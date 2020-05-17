Bell’s Two Hearted 12-Packs, Limited Edition Oberon and Mini-Kegs Now Shipping

COMSTOCK, Mich. — New ways to enjoy Bell’s beer are on the way! In response to a shift in consumer behavior, Bell’s Brewery has begun offering additional packaging options for two of its core brands: Two Hearted and Light Hearted. As an added bonus, Oberon, Bell’s summer seasonal, will be available in some fun, new options as well.

Twelve-pack bottles of Bell’s iconic IPA, Two Hearted, are shipping now and have already started hitting store shelves.

Many beer fans are seeking out larger format options as a response to COVID-19. More options leads to fewer trips to the store and more time to spend enjoying summer (virtually and safely). Oberon was released early this year in response to the pandemic and to help avoid large, public celebrations.

“The response to our Two Hearted 12-pack can offering was amazing, but we also know there are a lot of people who still like to enjoy beer out of a bottle and have interest in that larger pack size,” said Larry Bell, President and Founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Twelve-packs of Bell’s new Lo-Cal IPA, Light Hearted, are another option across Bell’s distribution footprint. Previously, that packaging option was limited to Michigan.

Five-liter Oberon mini-kegs featuring this year’s unique design have also begun shipping in addition to special, limited-edition Oberon packaging. Both are beginning to head to distributors now with arrival at the retail level expected in early to mid-May.

Oberon mini-kegs are an annual release. 2020 marks the 16th year the brewery has shipped this unique and fun packaging option. Every release has featured a different design.

“We know people like to collect these and even turn them into some pretty amazing creations. It’s a great opportunity to have a little fun with a beer that so many look forward to. On top of that, we all missed out on that first draft pour of Oberon. Here’s a way to get some of that back at home, out in the backyard or porch” said Bell.

Also returning this year is a special, limited-edition look for Bell’s summer seasonal. In 2019, Bell’s began offering a fun take on its classic summer beer with scenery that captured summer nights and recreation. This year’s limited edition Oberon look captures another side of summer: those hot days spent relaxing poolside!

This special edition packaging option will only be available in 12-packs (12 oz. cans and bottles). Inside, will be the same Oberon fans seek out every March through September (except in Florida and Arizona where Oberon is available year-round). Fans will see the traditional packaging and limited edition packaging at the same time followed closely by another to-be-announced Oberon surprise.

“The limited edition look was so well received, we had to bring the idea back for another round just like our beloved mini-kegs,” Bell added.

