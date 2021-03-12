Bell’s Juicy Gossip Returns for Wider Release; Oberon Day is March 22

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Have you heard the latest about Bell’s Juicy Gossip? It is back with its own release!

A Juicy Pale Ale with a soft bitterness, fruity, juicy hop character and tropical notes is the latest specialty release from Bell’s Brewery. Sessionable, this beer is perfect for those who want tropical hop flavor at a lower, 4.7% ABV.

“The gossip on the street was, we need more of this. After all of the incredible feedback from partners and fans alike, bringing this beer back was an easy decision,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Juicy Gossip was first released exclusively as part of the Jingle Bell’s Holiday Variety Pack last fall. That mixed 12-pack also included Bell’s Official, Two Hearted and Light Hearted.

For 2021, Juicy Gossip will be available in 12 oz. bottles and 6-packs as well as on draft. This release has already started shipping and is available now in many locations, including the Bell’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo.

Oberon Day 2021

Juicy Gossip isn’t the only March beer release from Bell’s; Oberon will also make its return.

Beer will start leaving distributor warehouses on March 18 and Bell’s will raise a pint in celebration during the unofficial holiday on March 22 from Oberon Headquarters aka Bell’s Eccentric Cafe.

Bell’s Oberon has been a mainstay summer release year after year and for so many, officially marks the return of warmer weather.

While some celebrations will be in person (with COVID-19 safety precautions in place), Bell’s will also celebrate virtually with a special live broadcast from its pub, the Eccentric Cafe, located adjacent to its General Store in Kalamazoo. That event, “Wake Up with Oberon!” will be from noon until 1 p.m. on March 22. There will be quite a few surprises for those who tune in, including a special Oberon toast from Larry Bell. (RSVP here on Facebook.)

The Cafe (indoor and outdoor dining) and Bell’s General Store will both be open with limited capacity on Oberon Day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. (for those 21 and up). Safe, social distancing measures will be followed.

The Cafe will also offer:

Oberon inspired food specials along with three specialty Oberon variant beer options.

Fresh Oberon available to-go in cans and bottles as well as crowlers and growlers.

For those who want to celebrate at home, the Cafe will have beer and food available to order online and then pick-up.

Oberon will be available through September (except in Florida and Arizona where it is available year-round) in bottles, cans and on draft (while supplies last). Minikegs will ship in early May and again, feature a brand-new design.

