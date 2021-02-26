Bell’s Flamingo Fruit Fight Returns, first of five variations of popular fruit beer for 2021

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Two flamingos walk into a bar… the latest specialty release from Bell’s Brewery is one of the things that happened next.

Originally released under the “Larry’s Latest” branding, a nod to the spirit of innovation and experimentation that started in 1985, Bell’s Flamingo Fruit Fight (5% Alc. by Vol.) is back for another round.

Tart and refreshing, this specialty release started shipping last week in 12 oz. bottles, packaged in 6-packs, and on draft. It will be available across Bell’s distribution footprint but will be limited. FlamingoFruit Fights is brewed with passion fuit and lime zest. Those ingredients are the real stars of this beer, working in a synergistic way to drive tropical and citrus aromas and flavors.

“Flamingo Fruit Fight has built up quite a following. We’ve done some experimentation on a smaller scale with our General Store Exclusive releases and this year, we’re ready to add a few new rounds to the series,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery said.

Coming up in 2021, Bell’s will release four additional variations on the original Flamingo Fruit Fight.

May Lemon Lime Flamingo Fruit Fight (4.8% Alc. by Vol.): a Gose-style ale brewed with lemon, lime, sea salt and coriander. Tequila Barrel-Aged Flamingo Fruit Fight: the “original” Fruit Fight with a hint of tequila from barrel-aging for a refreshing summer cocktail-like beer.

August Raspberry Flamingo Fruit Fight

October Pomegranate Flamingo Fruit Fight



With the exception of Tequila Barrel-Aged Flamingo Fruit Fight, all will be released in 6-packs (12 oz.bottles) and on draft. The barrel-aged version will be packaged in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles.

