Bell’s Expands Distribution of No, Yeah; 12-packs Debut in Michigan

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Beer fans (politely) asked for more and Bell’s Brewery is excited to announce expanded distribution for its tribute to the Midwest, No, Yeah. Bell’s easy-drinking Golden Ale first debuted in early 2021 and as of last week, began shipping to four additional states.

“We have seen a lot of success with this beer. It’s a top seller in our home market, including the Great Lakes region. And it wasn’t long after its debut that it was recognized as one of the best out there, a reflection of all the hard work that went into bringing this beer to life,” Carrie Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President, said. “It’s delicious; the packaging has a great personality and the name connects with folks. It really is a nice beer,” she added.

Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri will join Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota as the only states where this beer is primarily available to purchase.

Those in Michigan will also see 12-packs as well. Those are also on their way to store shelves and coolers now. No, Yeah’s packaging (4.5% Alc. By Vol.) plays into the meme culture that pokes fun at Midwestern politeness. It is available on draft and primarily in 6-pack cans. It earned a silver medal at the 2021Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

For help locating this and other Bell’s beers, use the Bell’s Beer Finder (it may still take some time for recent deliveries to update). Beer fans are also encouraged to reach out directly to their local retailer for more information on availability.

Twelve packs of No, Yeah are available now at the Bell’s General Store in Kalamazoo.

This news was one of the many peeks the brewery offered for 2022 back in December. That look ahead also included the brewery’s Box of Hearts Variety Pack, 16 oz. cans of Hopslam and more.

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started when Larry was a homebrewer continues today with iconic brands such as Oberon Ale and Two Hearted Ale, as well as Light Hearted Ale and Official Hazy IPA. Bell’s currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Over the years, Bell’s has become an industry leader in safety, quality, and human resources, paving the way for the hundreds of craft breweries across Michigan. Bell’s ongoing goal is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales, and strives to make craft beer welcoming and open to all.

