Bell’s Celebration Series Continues with Latinx-Inspired Release

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Bell’s Brewery will shine a spotlight on various cultures within the Latinx community and its employees with a special beer release and event.

Brillosa, a deliciously smooth Vienna-style Lager with a 5% Alc. By Vol., is the seventh beer to be designed and released as part of Bell’s Celebration Series.

The Bell’s Celebration Series celebrates and recognizes groups within the Bell’s family that help make it what it is. Brillosa (bree-yoh-sah) is the Spanish word for shiny and bright and was chosen specifically as a nod to the passion and vibrance of the Latin community, at Bell’s and beyond.

“Our committee has representation from across the Latinx communities including Brasil, Mexico, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. When it came time to design the beer, we took inspiration from each of our own experiences and culture. This beer drinks light with amazing hop aromas. Even the label resonates and feels like home to many of us,” Vanessa Gomes, Area Sales Manager for Bell’s in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas and co-chair of the committee for this release said.

Brillosa will debut on draft on Nov. 13 as part of a special Tappening Celebration starting at noon at Bell’s Eccentric Café (355 E. Kalamazoo Ave.) in downtown Kalamazoo. There will be live entertainment from DJ Adelante Dano until 4 p.m. and a Latin-inspired food menu (see details below). Special Brillosa merch will also be available to purchase.

Bottles (six-packs) will be released later, on Nov. 17 at the Bell’s General Store located right next door to the Cafe

As part of this release, Bell’s will donate to two local non-profit organizations.

El Concilio is a community-focused organization that seeks to help Latino residents support their families, contribute to society and appreciate their cultural significance. It provides interpretation, and immigration services as well as workplace discrimination and abuse support.

Farmworker Legal Services of Michigan is a statewide, non-profit legal services provider that represents indigent immigrant, migrant, and seasonal farmworkers and their dependents throughout Michigan.

Donations for both organizations will also be accepted at the event for those who want to contribute directly.

“It was important for Bell’s and everyone involved with this release to be able to give back to the community directly and help inspire real change. These two organizations help provide a voice for those who need it and currently do not,” Jay Maddock, Bell’s Equity and Inclusion Specialist said.

“This all means a lot to me, to all of us. Our community and our culture are rarely given this kind of spotlight. Having a space to create and get to know each other better is so appreciated. When I think about how my son will be able to look around and see people come together at this event makes me proud. This entire project is meant to help open doors and create conversations for meaningful, positive change,” Gomes said.

Brillosa Tappening Food Specials:

Lechon Asado – Citrus and Chili roasted pork with rice and black beans

Black Beans and rice

Yucca Fries with cilantro lime mayo

Tostones with a red chili sauce

Caldo Verde – Kale, potato, and house-made sausage soup

Mousse de maracujá (passion fruit mousse)

Previous Celebration Series releases:

Alliance Lemon Lager – Bell’s first Celebration Series release highlighting the LGBTQ+ community

Goin’ Dark – a Milk Stout with Barrel-Aged Coffee Beans – created and brewed by Bell’s employees who either served in the U.S. military, were currently enlisted, or military family members. Bottles of this limited-release are available at Bell’s General Store now (while supplies last).

2019 Unite (Hibiscus Saison), 2020 Unite (Dry-Hopped Kölsch), and 2021 Unite (Fruit Ale brewed with Kumquat and Passionfruit) – all brewed to celebrate International Women’s Brew Day and women in brewing.

Seneca Village – A Black IPA designed to specifically call attention to the story of the 19th-century village of the same name. It was released on Juneteenth this year.

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

