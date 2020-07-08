Bell’s Brewery to Release Mango Oberon in Bottles for Wider Distribution

COMSTOCK, Mich. — The color and scent of a summer afternoon is about to get a twist… of mango!

Bell’s Brewery will release Mango Oberon (5.8% ABV), an American Wheat Ale brewed with real fruit, in mid-July. A limited specialty offering, it is the first Oberon variant to see wider distribution in bottles.

Four-packs will start to ship right after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. They will join Oberon in its traditional packaging, this year’s limited edition packaging and mini-kegs on store shelves.

“We have heard from a lot of fans asking for something like this and the response to a small release here in Kalamazoo was incredible. Oberon season will be over before you know it, this is a perfect way to celebrate those last bit of summer,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery said.

Mango Oberon was first released as part of the Bell’s General Store Exclusive Series; small batch beer releases that continue the vision of Larry Bell and celebrate the innovation he started. All beers are released exclusively where it all began – at the Bell’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo.

Other variations of Oberon have included fan favorites like Mango Habanero Oberon, but also Pineapple Jalapeno, Guava, Raspberry (also a General Store exclusive) and Cucumber Basil Oberon. With the exception of Raspberry Oberon, all were draft only, limited releases.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 41 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visitbellsbeer.com.