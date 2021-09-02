Bell’s Brewery To Raise Money for the Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS)

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Go Where the Trail Leads You with Bell’s Brewery and the Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS).

Michigan’s largest, independent craft brewery has partnered with the PNTS to encourage people to visit trails and get involved to help ensure a bright future for trails across the U.S.

“We’ve always supported organizations and initiatives that protect and promote the outdoors. We want people to go out and use these valuable resources and share their passion with others,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery said.

“Each trail tells a story. To continue enjoying these treasures, we need to take care of them,” he said.

Bell is currently working toward completing the North Country Trail Association’s (NCTA) Hike 100 Challenge and was recently awarded the association’s Blue Blaze Benefactor award. That honor is given to an individual or household demonstrating vision and generosity through significant monetary or in-kind contributions to the Trail or the NCTA.

“PNTS is thrilled to partner with Bell’s on the Go Where the Trail Leads You campaign to increase support and raise awareness for trails” Valerie Rupp, PNTS Executive Director, said.

“Bell’s shares PNTS’ respect and excitement for the trails and other outdoor spaces. They recognize the value of connecting people through shared experiences, exploring a forest or a city on a trail or relaxing with friends or family over a meal or a beverage. A mutual appreciation of the value of connections, both to natural places and to one another, makes this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to working with Bell’s to shine a light on trails for a wider audience of craft beer enthusiasts, and to leverage that increased awareness to promote more resilient and accessible trails for all.”

For every hour pledged online to visit or support a trail from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2021, Bell’s will make a donation to PNTS. Those hours can include hiking on any trail, volunteering to help clean up litter on a trail, learning more about the trails, and more. It’s that easy.

One hour equals $5, up to $15,000. Pledges can be made at bellsbeer.com/trails starting Sept. 1.

More on Bell’s commitment to our trails:

Earlier this summer, Bell’s released 4 Mini Kegs for Causes – 4 different beers, each designed to raise awareness for a different organization. This year’s Oberon mini-keg was designed to raise awareness specifically for the North Country Trail. Donations from Bell’s to the NCT and each of the other organizations featured on those mini-kegs, were also made

Bell’s employees help clean up a section of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail three times a year as part of the brewery’s commitment to Michigan’s Adopt-a-Highway and Adopt a Trail Programs.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

About The Partnership for the National Trails System

The Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects member not-for-profit trail organizations and partners to further the protection, completion, and stewardship of scenic and historic trails.

For More Information:

http://www.bellsbeer.com