Bell’s Brewery Teams Up With Local Partners to Fight Hunger

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Bell’s Brewery will once again give back to New Mexico communities as a way of saying thank you for all the support the brewery has received over the years.

From May 27 through July 5, $2 will be donated for every case of Bell’s beer sold for the second annual Feeding Our Backyard program. Every $2 will provide 10 meals.

The independent, Michigan craft brewery is again teaming up with its local distributor partner, Premier Distributing, The Storehouse, and other local non-profit, community-based food pantries for the second year to help feed local families while raising awareness around food insecurity in the state.

Additionally, Bell’s and Premiere will match community donations made to this cause (total donations not to exceed $7,600).

“Bell’s believes in supporting its community and giving back to those who have supported it even when that community is on the other side of the country,” Silas Sims, Area Sales Manager for Bell’s in New Mexico said

Hunger and poverty are very important issues in New Mexico. The state ranks among the worst for food insecurity, according to The Storehouse. Nearly 20% of those who live in New Mexico do not know where their next meal will come from while one in three children do not have enough to eat.

Similar programs will benefit The Food Depot and Casa De Peregrinos.

These amazing organizations rely so much on donations and volunteers to feed local families, both are critical to keeping them going, Sims said.

Swarupa Watlington, the executive director of the Storehouse said, “The Bell’s campaign is kicking off just as New Mexico is opening up again, which we are all excited about. We hope our supporters donate or enjoy a Bell’s beer with their friends and family so the Storehouse can continue to feed people in need.”

Giveaways will also be part of local promotions in the area and participating locations will have posters with QR codes for those who wish to donate directly or learn more about this incredible community program.

3 ways to help fight hunger

Give: Your financial gifts make so much possible. The Storehouse purchases food at wholesale prices or below, which increases impact. Donor contributions can make a significant difference in feeding hungry New Mexicans. Donations can be made securely online.

Organize a food drive: donations help provide meals to about 45,000 New Mexicans each year. A food drive can be a fun, team-building experience for everyone involved. The Storehouse can drop-off and pick-up collection bins.

Volunteer: There are a variety of volunteer opportunities to engage individuals, businesses, service organizations and other groups.

For More Information:

http://bit.ly/FeedingOurBackyard