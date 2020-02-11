Bell’s Brewery Releases Light Hearted Low-Calorie IPA

COMSTOCK, Mich. — The eagerly awaited Light Hearted Ale from Bell’s Brewery is now available.

A Low-Cal IPA with only 110 calories, Light Hearted is the newest year-round release from Michigan’s largest independent craft brewery.

With a 3.7% ABV, it is the latest addition to Bell’s Hearted family (Two Hearted is available year-round; Double Two Hearted will return in August).

“We did not just set out to make a lighter version of Two Hearted. We wanted to brew the best tasting, low-cal IPA we could. It all begins with quality ingredients. Balance, hoppiness and aroma are all there,” said Larry Bell, Bell’s president and founder.

While Light Hearted may not share the exact ingredient list as Two Hearted (Bell’s flagship IPA is brewed with 100% Centennial hops), it does share many of the defining characteristics that make Two Hearted what it is.

“One thing we did not do, was take a shortcut; no corn and no rice. Our goal was to deliver the same quality you would expect from a Bell’s beer, but with a lower ABV and with less calories,” Bell said.

Light Hearted is brewed with Centennial and Galaxy hops with only 110 calories per 12 oz. serving. It cuts down on the things many beer drinkers don’t want, but keeps everything about Two Hearted they love.

This new year-round beer was the first release in Bell’s General Store Exclusive Series; limited, small batch releases only available at Bell’s pub, the Eccentric Cafe, and its General Store. Focused on innovation, the GSE series serves as a testing ground for new recipes, small batch re-releases of fan favorites and other experimental brews.

Light Hearted is now available in cans (12 oz. packaged in 6-packs) and on draft. Fans in Michigan will also be able to purchase 12-packs of 12 oz. cans later this month.

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale, the brewery’s flagship IPA, has been named the No. 1 Beer in America three years in a row by members of the American Homebrewers Association. It has been at the top of numerous “Best of” lists and consistently ranks as one of the most popular craft beers on the market.

About Light Hearted

Style: Lo-Cal IPA

Tasting notes: Citrus and pine aromas; easy-drinking

Description: Made with Centennial and Galaxy hops, and a variety of specialty malts, Light Hearted is aromatic, balanced and incredibly easy-drinking. This IPA has only 110 calories, yet all the Heart.

Nutritional information & specs

ABV: 3.7%

Calories: 110

Carbs: 8.7g

Protein: 1.3g

Fat: 0g

Availability: Year-round

Packages: Draft and cans

Shelf life: 6 months

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY:

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.