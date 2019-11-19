Bell’s Brewery Rebrands Winter White Ale as Bright White Ale

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Winter White Ale has a new look and a new name for 2019.

Bell’s Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale returns this month and its look will be reminiscent of what fans have seen since 2003. This update speaks to the beer’s appeal beyond cold temperatures and snow. Nothing about the recipe has changed.

Bright White Ale is the same bright alternative to stouts, porters and other darker beer styles fans have loved over the years. Stylish and refreshing, it is still fermented with a Belgian yeast strain, yielding a mix of clove and fruity aromas without the use of any spices.

Bright White is inspired by the Belgian Wit (White) style of beer that has been brewed as far back as the Middle Ages. Unlike traditional Wit beers, Bright White includes no spices like coriander seed, orange peel, and sometimes grains of paradise. Bright White has several fruity aromas which all comes from the malt and yeast. This seasonal beer is enjoyable whether your view includes a snow man or a palm tree.

“It is easy-drinking and lighter than the long list of stouts traditionally released in the winter months,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery. “Stout should be enjoyed year-round but sometimes, you just need a break.”

“We wanted to keep the new name simple and connect it back to the original. And since many of our fans use ‘bright’ to refer to this beer, it just made sense to play to those strengths,” said Bell.

Availability

At 5% ABV, Bright White Ale will be available on draft, in bottles (12 oz. bottles in 6-packs and 12-packs) and in cans (6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and 4-packs of 16 oz. cans) beginning this month through the end of March, while supplies last.

For help find this beer near you, visit the Bell’s Beer Finder and be sure to check outthe Bell’s Events Calendar.

Coming in December

Bell’s is teaming up with Untappdto offer a special Bright White badge celebrating its release. Available during the entire month of December, one (1) check-in will unlock it.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.