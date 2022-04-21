Bell’s Brewery Celebrates Women in Craft Beer with New Specialty Release and Event

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Bell’s Brewery continues its celebration of the diversity of its staff with the specialty release of Sparkle and SMaSH; a new beer designed and brewed by Bell’s staff as part of the Unite Celebration 2022. A Belgian Tripel featuring a single malt and single hop blend, Sparkle and SMaSH has an ABV of 8% and features strong, fruit and spice tasting notes. The beer will be available for purchase in 6-packs of 12-ounce bottles at Bell’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo and on tap at the adjacent Eccentric Café.

Bell’s will host an official release event on April 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special tapping of Sparkle and SMaSH at its Eccentric Cafe & General Store at 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave in Kalamazoo. The celebration is open to the public with food and entertainment.

Sparkle and SMaSH celebrates the significant – and often overlooked — contributions of women in the beer industry and beyond. A women-led committee representing departments throughout the company united to write the recipe, brew the beer, package it, and plan the event.

Brewed as part of the International Women’s Collaboration Brew “Unite” banner, the hope is that others will learn, feel empowered, and in turn, help uplift even more voices in craft beer and beyond.

“This beer and others like it, are part of our commitment to connect what we do best: brew amazing, delicious beer with something that our industry needs to continue to strive to do,”said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President.. “We need to ask whose voices and ideas are being represented in our business then seek out and amplify underrepresented perspectives to both the brewing industry and our wider communities.”

Sparkle and SMaSHis brewed with ingredients from two women-owned Michigan businesses: hops from Mr. Wizard’s Hops Farm in Monroe, along with malt from Empire Malting Company.

“Women’s contributions to craft beer are vastand go back to the beginning of brewing, but their stories are often missing from the narrative, said Courtney Simmons, Equity and Inclusion Director. “Our participation with Unite started as a collaboration beer and has become much more: an opportunity to create community, learn, and amplify stories from the myriad of important contributions women make every day to craft beer.”

The Unite committee chose four organizations to support with this release:

Helping Women Period provides no-cost menstrual products to those that experience homelessness or low-income disparity.Menstrual Hygiene Product donations can be dropped off now at the Bell’s General Store through April 24.

provides no-cost menstrual products to those that experience homelessness or low-income disparity.Menstrual Hygiene Product donations can be dropped off now at the Bell’s General Store through April 24. YWCA Kalamazoo is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all

is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all Red Birth Green provides accessible, full-spectrum reproductive care to the Kalamazoo area with a focus on birthing justice and health equality.

provides accessible, full-spectrum reproductive care to the Kalamazoo area with a focus on birthing justice and health equality. Lifting Lucy is an organization committed to supporting the most underrepresented communities within brewing industry businesses – Black, Indigenous, and other Women of Color. Dedicated to fostering opportunities for BIWOC to increase and develop their knowledge and careers within the craft beer industry alongside our peers.?

Previous releases in this Bell’s series

ALLumination Lemon Lager: LGBTQ+ employees and allies

Goin’ Dark: Veteran, active service and reserve employees and their families

Unite 2019, 2020, and 2021: women in craft beer

Seneca Village: uplifting Black and African American voices and employees

Brillosa: shining a light on Latin culture at the brewery and beyond

About Unite 2022: Sparkle & SMaSH Release Event:

Bell’s invites everyone to join the Unite committee at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & General Store (355 E. Kalamazoo Ave.) on April 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a special tapping of Sparkle and SMaSH and so much more.

Event details

Open to all ages.

Beer will be on tap and available to-go in 6-pack bottles from the General Store.

Live entertainment in the Beer Garden from DJ Venus FlyyTrap (weather permitting)

Food specials

Smash burger Jalapeno Popper (popper will be stuffed with a fruited cheese)

Seasonal Salad with champagne vinaigrette

Unite beer-battered onion rings

Sarkozy Bakery Flatbread with smashed tomato and goat cheese

Dessert sampler plate featuring a variety of delicious treats from Victorian Bakery and Layla’s Cool Pops, both women-owned businesses.

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started when Larry was a homebrewer continues today with iconic brands such as Oberon Ale and Two Hearted Ale, as well as Light Hearted Ale and Official Hazy IPA. Bell’s currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Over the years, Bell’s has become an industry leader in safety, quality, and human resources, paving the way for the hundreds of craft breweries across Michigan. Bell’s ongoing goal is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales, and strives to make craft beer welcoming and open to all.

For More Information:

https://bellsbeer.com