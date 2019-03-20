Bell’s Brewery Announces Return of Oberon Ale

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Bell’s Oberon Ale officially returns March 25, signaling the end of winter and return of summer.

Bars, restaurants, retail locations and fans will celebrate Oberon’s return with midnight tappings, release parties, pub crawls and other special events throughout the week.

“I think we’re all ready to put winter away and say hello to warmer weather with an annual tradition: raising that first Oberon of the season,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery.

“We’ll see if Mother Nature agrees, but we already have spring training (baseball) and between the two, that’s a good start,” he said.

One of Bell’s most popular beers, Oberon (5.8 percent ABV) is an American Wheat Ale fermented with Bell’s signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel. A classic summer beer, Oberon is only brewed with water, malted wheat and barley, hops and yeast. It is available seasonally beginning in late March through August (Arizona and Florida are year-round distribution states).

This year’s release will mark the first official Oberon Day for Bell’s fans in Colorado, New England and New Jersey.

Oberon will be available on draft, in 6-packs (12 oz. bottles and cans), twelve packs (12 oz. cans and bottles) and 4-packs (16 oz. cans). 6-packs of 12 oz. cans are new this year for those who live in states where Oberon is not available year-round. Oberon mini-kegs will ship in May.

Bell’s fans on Untappd can check-in to their first Oberon of 2019 to claim a special commemorative release badge starting on March 25 through April 1. Everyone is invited to share photos of their first pints and how they are celebrating on social media by using the hashtags #OberonDay and #bellsbeer and by tagging Bell’s (@bellsbrewery on Twitter and Instagram).

For those who need a little help getting out of work, class or other responsibilities on Oberon Day, a brand new Oberon Day Excuse Generator is now live. Fans can send pre-made “official” Oberon Day excuse notes to their bosses or others at http://bellsbeer.com/excuse/. There is also a special Oberon frame you can add to your Facebook profile picture.

Bell’s pub, the Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo, will open at 9 a.m. on March 25 (this celebration is 21 and up all day). There will be live entertainment, food specials, special tappings, games and prizes. Sold out, free Oberon Day tours will also he held throughout the morning and afternoon with bus trips to Bell’s main brewery in nearby Comstock and back to the Eccentric Cafe.

Due to popular demand, an additional 8 a.m. tour has been added. Spots on that tour are first-come, first-served, so fans are advised to arrive early at the Café in order to secure a coveted spot on the bus.

For more information about where to enjoy that first sip of summer, check out Oberon recipes, learn about the history of the beer and more, visit bellsbeer.com or join Bell’s on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Untappd.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 39 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100 percent family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.