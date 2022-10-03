Belching Beaver Teams Up with California 300 for Custom-Branded Beer

OCEANSIDE, California – The California 300 is proud to announce its new partnership with Southern California independent brewing powerhouse Belching Beaver. Known for its Peanut Butter Milk Stout and Deftones Phantom Bride IPA, Belching Beaver will serve as the “Official Craft Beer of The California 300” and will be offering a custom branded limited “California 300” beer available onsite at The California 300 on October 12th-16th in Barstow, CA, at select stores, or directly online to California residents. The collectible can features custom artwork of off-road champion Ryan Arciero in the Draganfly Unlimited Truck.

“I have been drinking Belching Beaver since they first started in 2012. We are stoked to begin this partnership to introduce their beers to off-road culture. The best beer in your life is the one you have after crossing the finish line at an off-road race! It’s part of our culture, for the past 50+ years, it has been a tradition at most off-road races. Now we have official finish line beers! Together with Tom Vogel, one of the founders and avid off-road enthusiast, we selected Belching Beaver “Buenos Tiempos” Mexican Style Lager acknowledging that off-road culture exists on both sides of the border. We will be handing these to the finishers as they cross the line!” stated California 300 CEO Matt Martelli.

“We are excited to introduce off-road culture to our beers. We know there are a lot of craft beer enthusiasts who off-road and just want good beer. We have a variety of styles of beer from lighter lagers and seltzers to our IPAs and Stouts, there is something for everyone. Honestly, I am just excited to get my UTV out and be able to check out the course during the Poker Run. Looking forward to seeing everybody out there having a good time!” commented Belching Beaver founder and CEO Tom Vogel.

About The California 300

The California 300 is a new world-class off-road desert race built to showcase the best off-road racers in the world. The multi-day event launches October 12-16, 2022 in Barstow, CA and will feature a desert cleanup, multiple days of prerunning, a public poker run, an off-road festival, and two days of spectacular off-road racing on a fast, technical and punishing 70-mile race course.

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

For More Information:

https://thecalifornia300.com/belching-beaver-teams-up-with-california-300-for-custom-branded-beer/