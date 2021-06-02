Belching Beaver Brewery Expands Distribution To Colorado

San Diego, Calif. – Belching Beaver Brewery’s award-winning line-up of beers will be available throughout the state of Colorado. Arriving on draft and in package you can find their brews in chain accounts, liquor stores, and places where craft beer is sold.

I’m a Colorado native and grew up in the amazing craft beer culture in and around Denver, Boulder, and Aurora before moving to California to work in the beer industry. I’m excited to have my family, friends, and fellow Coloradoans enjoy our beers on a sunny, beautiful Colorado day. Cheers to you all and Go Avs!”said Rick Blankemeier Quality Assurance Manager at Belching Beaver. “I’m thrilled and honored to help introduce Belching Beaver’s line of beers to my home state of Colorado,”

Starting this week, you can find Belching Beaver’s array of core offerings including Phantom Bride IPA, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and Here Comes Mango IPA, as well as their newly released hard seltzer line, Blender Series that include flavors like, Tiger’s Blood (watermelon, coconut, strawberry) Citrus Hibiscus (hibiscus, blood orange, tangerine) Concord Crush (concord grape) and Pretty In Peach (peach and white grape.)

“We are highly anticipating the release of Belching Beaver out of Southern California into Colorado,” said Jim Hunt Brand Manager at Crooked Stave Artisans Distributing. “They have been on CSA’s radar for quite some time and already garner many loyal fans in the Colorado market. We consider Southern California to be one of the craft beer mecca’s and they find ways to stand out in that heavy hitting market. They are brewing up some of the finest IPAs and Stouts in the entire country. Their team has been an absolute pleasure to work with day in and day out. We are excited to show Colorado their world-class lineup of beers and are looking forward to growing with Belching Beaver for years to come.”

Colorado will be the 14th state distributing Belching Beaver.

“We are very excited about our new partnership in Colorado with Crooked Stave Artisans,” said Marc Truex Director of Sales for Belching Beaver. “Not only have we been fans of their beers for numerous years, but the dedication and respect with which they handle their supplier partners and brand portfolio in the Colorado market make them a standout player in the state. We are honored to have partnered with them to finally bring our offerings to the Centennial State.”

The brewery operates on a 30-barrel, five vessel brew house and produces about 44,000 barrels per year. Belching Beaver runs four locations in San Diego, which includes two restaurants.

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

About Crooked Stave Artisans Distributing

Founded in 2013, Crooked Stave Artisans Distributing represents a new class of distributors whose connection to the Artisans themselves is as important as the connection to the people who buy and sell the artisan products. CSA’s ever-growing portfolio includes the best International and American breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic products. We focus on quality, small, independent producers that honor traditional and innovative methods with a sustainable philosophy.

