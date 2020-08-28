Belching Beaver Brewery and Deftones Release White Pony Double Dry Hopped IPA

SAN DIEGO – This is not your average brewery, band partnership. Deftones and Belching Beaver Brewery started their relationship back in 2016 and continue to collaborate on a variety of styles to keep the collaborations fresh and exciting. The award-winning San Diego-based craft brewery is debuting its sixth collaboration with the band on Friday, August 28th. The collaboration beer will roll out to retailers in select U.S. states via 16-ounce can four-packs and a select amount on draft, beginning on August 28. It will be available at all Belching Beaver Brewery locations.

“To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of White Pony, we felt the best way to honor this milestone was to collaborate on a beer loaded with flavor, so we pumped the volume, and double dry hopped this India Pale Ale,” said Marc Truex Director of Sales. “This added an extra layer of hop aroma with notes of grapefruit, resulting in a juicy tropical IPA.”

“Our approach to beer is similar to how we approach our music, it’s constantly changing and evolving to help ensure we’re releasing a quality product that we stand behind,” said Chino Moreno, lead vocalist of Deftones. “With our wonderful partners at Belching Beaver, we’re proud to have collaborated on yet another beer that has been created with care and released with pride.” “We hope everyone enjoys our White Pony 20th IPA, as much as we do.”

White Pony is loaded with intense pineapple aroma, lemon peel, and grapefruit notes. There is an upfront flavor of pineapple but finishes with a soft grapefruit note with a mild bitterness and medium mouthfeel. It has a beautiful amount of layered hop flavors and aromas. Most people will pick out something different – but it’s delicious.

This collaboration is available for a limited time. To learn more about the new beer and Belching Beaver Brewery’s other special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer.

Key facts

Official release date: August 28, 2020

Stats: 7% ABV, 57 IBUs

Hops: Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Mandarina Bavaria, Mosaic, Amarillo, Citra

Beer style: Double Dry Hopped IPA

U.S. availability: AK, AZ, CA, HI, ID, NE, NV, MN, OR, WA, WI

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in four-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.