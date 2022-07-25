Belching Beaver Brewery and Deftones Release Their 10th Collaboration Beer

SAN DIEGO, California – Belching Beaver Brewery and Deftones started their relationship back in 2016 with the release of Phantom Bride IPA. Dubbed the “granddaddy of craft beer collabs,” by Knotfest, Phantom Bride was the inspiration for the brewery and band’s tenth collaboration, which will be Phantom Bride Hazy IPA.

“Working with Deftones has been a truly rewarding and collaborative partnership,” said Marc Truex Director of Sales at Belching Beaver. “We bounce ideas that we each like back and forth until we come up with something that speaks for both of us.” “We knew collaborating on a historic tenth beer together that we had to do something special – and taking the original beer that started it all for us and making a super charged double dry hopped Hazy IPA version felt not only befitting, but exciting.” “We are thrilled to finally unveil our latest release.”

The collaboration beer will roll out to retailers in select U.S. states via 16-ounce can six-packs and a select amount on draft, beginning on July 29. It will be available at all Belching Beaver Brewery locations.

“The idea behind the recipe for this beer was to try and resemble Phantom Bride but kick it up a notch on the tropical fruit notes,” said Troy Smith Brewmaster at Belching Beaver. “We double dry-hopped this beer, which means we threw in double the amount of hops on the cold side.” “It’s also cool pooled to showcase the fruity aromatics of the hops without adding any bitterness.”

This beer has an incredible blend of intense tropical fruit, tangerine, and grapefruit with a rounded finish that doesn’t linger too long. Combined with a juicy mouthfeel and pillowy-soft bitterness, this beer pays homage to the OG Phantom Bride while being distinctive enough in its own right as a hazy beer.

This collaboration is available for a limited time. To learn more about the new beer and Belching Beaver Brewery’s other special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer.

Key facts

Official release date: July 29, 2022

Stats: 7.1% ABV, 30 IBU

Hops: Citra, Mosaic

Beer style: Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA

U.S. availability: WA, OR, CA, ID, NV, AZ, CO, NE, MN, WI, TX

International Shipping: Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, Canada, Aruba

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in six-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

For More Information:

https://knotfest.com/culture/deftones-x-belching-beaver-drop-their-10th-collaboration-beer/